Double feature

Honda PHL unveils updated CR-V, 30th-anniversary City

IT’S JUST the second month of 2026, and the automotive industry is already in full swing here. Among those taking the lead is Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI), which had a relatively quiet 2025. With brands obviously trying to “box out” each other for more market share in 2026, HCPI has thrown in two new challengers in very competitive segments.

CENTER STAGE WITH 2026 CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of the most recognizable nameplates worldwide. Since its launch in the ’90s, it has become a symbol of what makes a versatile crossover/SUV, and some say it is the definitive Honda — alongside the Civic, of course. This year, Honda is updating the CR-V and reshuffling the lineup.

Before we get to what’s new, let’s talk about the new variants. There are now two CR-V e:HEV (hybrid) models, the range-topping RS AWD and a mid-variant VX front-wheel drive. Gone is the AWD Turbo; in its place is a regular front-wheel-driven turbo variant called the 1.5 V Turbo HuNT. The engine is carried over from the previous models, but the power plant now boasts incredible fuel-efficiency numbers. The VX e:HEV posts 29.4kpl and the RS AWD e:HEV comes in with an impressive 21.3kpl. These figures are based on UNR-101 test results, shared HCPI.

The looks for the 2026 CR-V remain generally the same, with more changes taking place in its tech features. Blind Spot Information and Cross Traffic Monitor are now standard across all variants. The RS and VX models get an HUD (head-up display), allowing the driver to focus more on the road ahead. Also exclusive to the RS and VX is the Individual Driving Mode, which allows the driver to personalize the car with stored preferences. Bolstering the Honda Connect system is the Google Built-in suite, which enables hands-free voice control across the whole model range.

Here is the new CR-V’s suggested retail pricing and the introductory pricing in effect until April 30.

The new Honda CR-V is available in four colors across all grades: Platinum White Pearl (for additional P20,000), Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

CITY TURNS 30

It’s hard to believe that the Honda City was actually first introduced here in 1996, and we’ve seen three generations (five overall, if you’re counting the two before 1996) and countless face-lifts, updates, and special-edition models.

Accompanying the launch of the revised CR-V lineup was the reveal of the special-edition, 30th-anniversary City. Both the sedan and the hatchback versions of the City will get this limited treatment even as they retain the same features and powertrain. The sedan 1.5 S CVT Honda Sensing will get a Pearl White exterior color and additional black accents — for a total package price of P1.039 million.

The Hatchback will have more aesthetic goodies apart from the Pearl White color — like a black Honda badge and City emblem, front under spoiler, front center garnish, front fog garnish, tailgate, spoiler garnish, extended rear Bumper, exhaust pipe finisher, and rear under spoiler. The City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT is priced at P1.279 million.