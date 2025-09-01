TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) recently announced the start of its e-motorsports season with the launch of its refreshed sim racing tournament, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship 2025 (TGR PH eSports GT Championship). The series continues TMP’s drive of “staging the country’s premier virtual racing competition.” Participants go head-to-head in sprint races using the Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation.

Winners bring home cash prizes, original GR merchandise, and an invitation to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Academy. Top three finishers also get the honor of representing the country at the Asia Finals in Thailand later in the year, where they will be up against some of the best sim racers in the region.

To be eligible for the competition, a player must be a permanent resident or citizen of the Philippines and reside in the country during the tournament schedule. Minors (17 years old and below) must secure the permission of a guardian before participating. Participants may do their qualifiers online or offline at select Toyota GR Performance dealerships. Those who opt to do their qualifiers online must have a PlayStation 4 or 5 with active PSN account and PS Plus subscription, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7.

For offline qualifiers, participants may check the list of participating Toyota GR Performance dealerships on the official TGR PH eSports GT Championship Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/tgresportsgtchampionship/). Offline participants only need to bring a valid government-issued ID for verification at the dealership. Interested participants may register through https://forms.office.com/r/rqhiXM2Bef to schedule their qualifying. The qualifiers will determine the top 40 players who will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals, which will narrow down the pool to the 20, will be held on-site at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City on Oct. 11. This will be followed by the semifinals and national finals on Oct. 12.

Since its launch in 2020, TGR Philippines’ e-motorsports program has been providing an avenue for aspiring racers to kick-start their motorsport dreams. Winners are promoted to real-life racing through TMP’s premier racing series, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup, where they are given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Vios one-make-race (OMR) car. Previous e-motorsports champions Russel Reyes and Luis Moreno have even gone on to claim the championship in the TGR Philippine Cup Novice Class in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“As we conclude one racing series this year, we are thrilled to begin another one — now for sim racers! Although the racing will be virtual, the action will surely be felt, especially at the finals at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay this October. We invite everyone to participate in this very exciting opportunity to live out their racing dreams,” shared TMP Assistant Vice-President for Marketing Services Andy Ty in a release.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship 2025 is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and is presented by official fuel and lubricants partner Petron, and official tire partner GT Radial. This event is also supported by official timekeeper Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, AVT, 3M, Denso, OMP, Rota, Autoplus, PIAA, Vinyl Frog Premier Vehicle Wraps, AutoQuix, Sparco, myToyota Wallet, and Kinto One.

