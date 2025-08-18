First AAP-sanctioned inter-island rally kicks off in Lubang

1 of 2

THE AUTOMOBILE Association Philippines (AAP) and the local government of Lubang, led by Mayor Michael Orayani, recently held the first-ever AAP-sanctioned inter-island rally. The two-day event opened with a challenging night rally on Friday, followed by a faster-paced day rally on Saturday — both series consisting of six special stages across Lubang’s paved roads.

The race used a blind rally format; no reconnaissance or pace notes were allowed, meaning drivers and co-drivers had to rely solely on a basic road map provided by the organizers. The result was a grueling yet exhilarating test of navigation, trust, and raw driving skill.

Organizers noted “overwhelming support from Lubang’s residents, who lined the streets and cheered for every passing competitor. It was the first time the entire island united behind a motorsport event, transforming Lubang into a living, breathing racetrack full of energy and pride.”

The AAP is the country’s sole FIA-recognized national auto club and official governing body for four-wheel motorsports. The event was led by AAP President Joe Ferreria, Motorsport Chairman Mandy Eduque, AAP CEO Mark Desales, and AAP Head of Motorsport Rikky Dy-Liacco. Organizing duties were handled by seasoned rally veterans from the Philippine National Rally Championship and Philippine Rallycross Series headed by Olson Camacho and Ronnie Trinidad.

In Group 1, the consistent tandem of Rikky Dy-Liacco and Vince Miguel Benedicto dominated both the night and day rallies, clocking 27:31 in Round 2 and improving to 22:14 in Round 3. Mark Desales and Ricxie Dela Cruz were close behind in both legs, securing back-to-back second-place finishes. Group 2 saw Paul Santos and DJ De Guzman take the win in Round 2 (27:49), while Louie Camacho and John Rey San Diego surged ahead in Round 3 with a time of 20:35. Ran Ramento and Carlo Castillo delivered steady performances with two third-place finishes. In Group 3, Adrian De Leon and Devor Andres ran a near-flawless weekend, winning both rounds with 26:44 and 21:48, respectively. Group 4 saw Ricky Montelibano and Alex Gonzales top both legs with fast and consistent times of 24:35 and 20:55. EZ Ligaya and Stephen Alunan held onto second place in both stages.

The Open Class featured some of the closest action. Ralph Ramento and George Reboldila claimed Round 2 with 25:09, while Aeron Jarman Rumohr and Pierro Garcia bounced back with 20:33 to win Round 3. Anjo Perez and Randy Peregrino finished third in both rounds, while Bryan Duarte and Raymond Mendoza wrapped up the classification.

The event was sponsored by Isuzu and Clean Fuel, with additional support from Okada Manila Motorsports Carnivale 2025. Other partners included AC Delco, Aguila Glass, Ravenol, Method Race Wheels, Impenetra, Autoplus, Motoring Today, Turbo Zone, Autocar PH, Wheels PH, and CW Home Depot.