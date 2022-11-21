PEAK MOTORS Philippines, Inc. (PMPI) and Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corp. (SFP) have opened a new dealership in Cainta, seen to be a gateway to the rest of the Rizal province.

“Fuso Cainta is expected to enhance SFP’s ability to provide high-quality sales and service to customers in the region and nearby districts. This new outlet will also widen and strengthen the Fuso network in the country, to be nearer and closer to customers,” the Fuso Philippines said in a statement.

PMPI President Gilbert Dee, Jr. said, “We are very blessed to continue our relationship with SFP. From the time I started in the automotive industry up to now, we have a very close relationship with our Sojitz friends. This is a testament to our commitment to helping SFP further expand their dealership network across the country. We at Peak Motors-Fuso Cainta… will strive to do our part in helping Fuso achieve targets here in the Philippines.” PMPI is under the Union Motor Group with more than 50 years of experience in the automotive industry.

Joined SFP President and CEO Yosuke Nishi, “Last Thursday, we received an award for Network Expansion from the recently concluded Daimler Trucks RC Sea Awards in Singapore -— a testament to the growing presence of FUSO across the country.”

SFP is rapidly expanding its dealer network nationwide and has plans to open more dedicated outlets.

Fuso Cainta is open from Mondays to Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interested customers may also contact +63998-542-6146 or e-mail fuso@peakcainta.com.ph for more information. The official Fuso Philippines website is www.fuso.com.ph.