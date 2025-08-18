THE GATEWAY GROUP recently established a temporary showroom for its Mercedes-Benz dealership at the Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City. This will remain open while a permanent facility is being built on Ouano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, with completion eyed in around six or nine months.

For servicing, a temporary service center is at nearby V. Rama corner Pablo Abella Street. Gateway Group COO and EVP Michael Goho declared, “We are eager to capitalize on more opportunities for Mercedes-Benz in the place where we trace our humble roots.”

The Gateway Mercedes-Benz showroom is at Unit 135 of the Nustar Resort and Casino in Kawit Island, South Road Properties, Cebu City.