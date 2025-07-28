EVRO, considered the country’s first brand-agnostic e-Mobility Service Provider (eMSP), has officially partnered with Shell Pilipinas Corp. (Shell) to integrate Shell Recharge stations into the Evro network. This marks the “first true roaming integration between major charge point operators (CPOs) in the Philippines, positioning Evro as a unified platform where users can access Shell’s strategically located chargers, alongside those of other leading networks,” said Evro in a release.

Formally launched through a ceremonial signing last July 10 at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, select Shell Recharge stations are now online on the Evro app, with full nationwide integration expected by September.

“A sustainable and convenient EV lifestyle is only possible with the efficiency of the tools and infrastructure that support it. This is the shared vision that Evro and Shell Pilipinas are both committed to making a reality, identifying the gaps in user experience and resolving them,” said Evro General Manager Paulo Canivel. “With this partnership, we are simplifying the charging journey for EV drivers and likewise setting the foundation for a more connected and convenient e-mobility ecosystem nationwide.”

As the Philippines’ first brand-agnostic eMSP, Evro was created to solve the fragmented EV charging experience caused by various CPOs that require separate apps, accounts, and payment methods. Much like a mobile phone, Evro connects multiple CPOs, allowing users to locate, access, monitor, and pay for their charging sessions at various locations all in one app. This includes both partner and non-partner providers, which makes it easier for EV drivers to charge wherever they may be.

With this integration with Shell Recharge, Evro connects users to one of the country’s most expansive charging footprints, featuring 30 charging points across Shell stations, retail, and commercial establishments, while eliminating operational silos between CPOs. Shell joins a growing network of partners available through the Evro app, reinforcing the platform’s role in accelerating the adoption of EVs across the Philippines.

The initial rollout includes 10 Shell charging locations, now all available and discoverable through the Evro App, starting with the Seven | NEO Office in Taguig. The complete list for initial roll out includes:

SHELL RECHARGE CHARGING STATIONS

Shell SLEX Mamplasan, Laguna (2 180kW DC, 2 22kW AC charge points)

Shell TPLEX Rosario Exit, La Union (2 180kW DC, 2 22kW AC charge points)

SHELL RECHARGE DESTINATION LOCATIONS

Seven | Neo (2 22kW AC charge points)

Estancia Mall (4 22kW AC charge points)

Greenhills — Connecticut (2 22kW AC charge points)

Greenhills — Missouri (4 22kW AC charge points)

Opus Mall (4 22kW AC charge points)

Robinsons Manila (2 22kW AC charge points)

Robinsons Galleria (2 22kW AC charge points)

Robinsons Magnolia (2 22kW AC charge points)

By connecting two major platforms, EV drivers gain “seamless access” to Shell Recharge stations alongside other networks via a single, easy-to-use app. This includes additional capabilities.

Shell Recharge broadens the network of Evro charge points. With these stations being situated in high-traffic areas such as expressway rest stops, central business districts, and major shopping malls, drivers now have more reliable options built into their everyday routes. This also gives users the power to better plan their journeys with confidence and ease.

The Evro app provides real-time status updates on charger availability and compatibility, enabling users to start, stop, and pay for charging with just a tap, eliminating the need for RFID cards or complicated steps.

By adopting the Department of Energy-approved Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) standard, Evro and Shell ensure smooth interoperability between their systems. This ensures accurate billing, real-time communication, and a scalable platform that is ready to welcome additional partners in the future.

Shell Pilipinas Vice-President and General Manager for Mobility and Convenience Mike Ramolete shared the same sentiment as both companies push the bar for EV users. He said, “Shell supports the energy transition and innovation in the country. Our partnership with Evro brings us closer to our vision to make electrified mobility accessible for every Filipino by making EV charging more straightforward, easier to find, and more convenient.”

Together, Evro and Shell are removing key barriers such as confusing charging options and app fatigue, making it easier and more convenient for Filipinos to transition to electric vehicles with confidence.

For more information on how to use the Evro app and to find Shell charging stations, visit https://www.evro.ph/.