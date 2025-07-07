By Kap Maceda Aguila

IF YOU’RE ONE who takes off-road performance as seriously as you value luxury, then the Defender Octa may just be for you. Let’s start with the asking price — from P24.59 million for the standard-issue Octa to a hefty P26.59 million for the Octa Edition One, said to be available through the first year of production. The name alone, derived from the “octahedron” shape of a diamond, suggests the rarity and premium nature of the vehicle.

Based off the Defender 110 but fortified and enriched quite like bread, you might say, the Octa is the range topper (pardon the pun) among its 4×4 ilk. It starts with a stout heart — a 4.4-liter twin turbo mild-hybrid V8 serving up 635ps and 750Nm. Incredibly, the Octa is said to muster sportscar quickness — getting from standstill to 100kph in but four ticks.

Proffers Defender Managing Director Mark Cameron in a release, “With the new Defender Octa, we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability, and a testament to what we can achieve utilizing the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D Dynamics suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable.”

The brand reports the presence of “heavily revised chassis components with innovative technologies, including 6D Dynamics suspension.” The Octa’s ride height has been elevated by 28mm, its stance widened by 68mm, and its wheel arches extended. To improve off-roading readiness, the bumpers have been redesigned for greater approach and departure angles, and underbody protection improved. Water-wading depth has been claimed at one meter.

Said IC Land Automotive Vice-President Chris Ward in his presentation at the launch of the Octa, “Ultimately, (6D deals with) all the elements of how the car behaves. Basically, 6D Dynamics aim to neutralize any body roll, pitch, dive, up and down movement. The way it does it is, instead of traditional anti-roll bars which would help prevent the roll, we’ve done away with that and it’s now a hydraulic system. So it’s now feeding directly depending which suspension needs to counter the G, or when we’re off-road, it will look for grip — moving the wheel up and down to find grip.”

The Defender Octa Edition One, on the other hand, features a “curated specification,” getting an exclusive new Faroe Green paint color with a Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics polyurethane seamless knit interior, Chopped Carbon Fiber detailing, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a choice of all-terrain or optional especially developed advanced all-terrain tires.

Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Octa’s mill can speed it to a top rate of 250kph when fitted with optional 22-inch lightweight wheels and all-season tires. It also gets uprated 400-mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the “fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date” for immediate and precise response. The Defender Octa can automatically detect the surface it is on, and adjust its dynamic setting accordingly. The company said that, “in addition to the default Comfort Mode, Dynamic Mode provides the ultimate performance-focused on-road experience, tuning the vehicle’s steering, throttle and suspension settings with one press of the transparent signature logo button on the steering wheel.”

Speaking of the button, long-press it to access Octa Mode — a first-ever, dedicated Defender off-road mode focused on performance. “This has been especially developed to ensure ultimate control and driver confidence. Octa Mode also enables an Off-Road Launch mode for optimum acceleration on loose surfaces. And, when combined with the lowest traction control settings (TracDSC or DSC off) it also engages a unique Off-Road ABS calibration for optimum braking performance on loose surfaces, too.”

For more technical off-road maneuvers, the Defender still features “specific calibrations” for Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl — assisted by off-road driver aids such as ClearSight Ground View, which effectively makes the bonnet transparent for improved visibility and reassurance on difficult, tricky terrain.

Inside, the Octa receives all-new Performance Seats with more supportive bolsters and integrated headrests. An immersive, so-called “Body and Soul Seat” audio technology is available for the first time. Crafted in collaboration with music industry experts SUBPAC and Coventry University, the system allows the driver and front passenger to feel, as well as hear, the music. “Six wellness programs are also available to help relax occupants or help improve cognitive responses on the move, depending on their preference.”