Getting bZ for carbon neutrality

Toyota PHL enters full-electric segment

TO BE COMPLETELY honest, the battery electric vehicle party has been steadily growing in scale and volume in the country — particularly over the last years — with a “guest list” that includes legacy brands from Europe and the US, along with up-and-comers from China.

Even as the government’s imprimatur and encouragement has hastened consumer acceptance of the segment through policies and legislation like the EVIDA (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act), there remain gaps (primarily in charging infrastructure) that have admittedly left some buyers at the doorway — unsure about entering the battery electric vehicle (BEV) space.

What cannot be ignored though is the pressing, very real issue of climate change. We’ve seen and felt the increasing intensity of typhoons and the resulting floods resulting from unmitigated air pollution — caused in no small part by the burning of fossil fuels (and, sadly, iffy or absent flood control projects). That means there is a pressing need to put a stop or at least curtail carbon emissions from traditional internal combustion engines. Enter the electrified vehicle — touted to be the savior and fullest expression of sustainable mobility. But Toyota’s multi-pathway essentially says that there are many ways to skin a cat.

Sought for a statement, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) President Masando Hashimoto told “Velocity,” “Toyota Motor Philippines fully supports the Philippine government’s carbon reduction goals, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.” He continued, “Since introducing the Prius HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) in 2009, Toyota has been continuously expanding the powertrain options available to customers in the country. In 2023, we introduced our first BEV, the Lexus RZ. Today, Philippine customers can choose from four vehicle types — gasoline, diesel, hybrid electric, and battery electric — to be their mobility partner, according to their lifestyle and location.”

APEX PREDATOR

Please allow me to digress. Have you noticed on nature documentaries how apex predators — such as sharks and lions — mostly appear unhurried and relaxed in their environments? They are not, cannot, will not be rushed to do anything. In fact, these lords of the land, sea, and air can sometimes appear downright bored. When they hunt though, the focus is unparalleled. It’s like there’s an unmistakable motor that activates them to seek out and home in on prey (or seize opportunities).

It’s tempting to draw parallels with how Toyota has seemingly exercised patience on its release in the BEV space. Timing is everything. While the Toyota Prius arrived ahead of its time in 2009 — well ahead, judging by the tepid response of the market then — Toyota saw that as a win to lay the groundwork for electrified. Fast-forward to today, and TMP has indeed cornered a hefty chunk of hybrid sales — 12,996 units year-to-date as of the end of September. We are told its share is around 34%. This builds on the “95% surge” the company (consolidating sales of Toyota and Lexus units) realized in xEV (electrified vehicle) sales in 2024.

As discussed before, Toyota (with particular focus on Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda) had been on the receiving end of criticism for not espousing a full-electric goal, to which he famously replied by explaining that the enemy is not a particular powertrain (internal combustion engine) but carbon itself. What Toyota is going for is an immediately deployable, viable solution, called the multi-pathway strategy. “(It’s about) providing customers with multiple options that fit their needs,” continued Mr. Hashimoto.

In case you missed the point, Toyota is not averse to the battery electric vehicle; it’s about timing.

A few days from today, Dec. 11 to be exact, TMP will formally enter its fully electrified era with the local launch of Toyota’s BEV, the bZ4X. This is a model that, according to Mr. Hashimoto, will “further evolve and advance the strategy toward the future, to contribute to carbon neutrality.”

TMP feels that market is ready; its electric-savvy is just right. Besides, amid the public charging infrastructure gaps I discussed earlier, BEVs are indeed part of Toyota’s “Beyond Zero” (pertaining to the reduction of emission) approach which includes xEVs, diversification of sustainable mobility solutions (which, yes, involve more efficient ICE-powered options), and intelligence as a function of mobility and data solutions toward route optimization and shared mobility, as explained by TMP Marketing Services Department Supervisor Mixie Flavier.

WHAT YOU’LL GET

Billed as a 2026 model, the bZ4X we get is the all-wheel-drive version, boasting a slew of updates and improvements to the current generation which first rolled out for the world in 2022. In case you’re wondering, “bZ” means “beyond zero,” “4” denotes the size (which is similar to the RAV4), and the “X” refers to its compact crossover quality.

The bZ4X is 4.69-m long, 1.86-m wide, and stands 1.65m. Its wheelbase stretches 2.85m, translating to decent cabin space within. Compare these numbers to the current-gen RAV4; they are indeed similar. The RAV4’s length, width, and height are 4.6m, 1.855m, and 1.685m, respectively; its wheelbase is 2.69m. This makes the bZ4X marginally larger, with a particular advantage in wheelbase measurement.

The five-seater is motivated by a dual motor system which drives all four wheels. It gets fellow developer Subaru’s X-Mode for greater traction in difficult conditions like snow and mud. Hooked up to a larger-capacity lithium ion battery (190Ahr), the system generates a total output of 343ps and 338Nm. Range, no doubt an important part of any BEV customer’s decision-making, has been enhanced in the bZ4X as well. “The goal of this minor-change (model) has generally been to improve on the range and charging speed,” said TMP Group Head for Product Planning Department Gab Palmes ahead of our exclusive media drive recently (with Top Gear Philippines and Carguide.ph). “From a range of around a high 300 (kilometers), it’s now 570 kilometers, mainly because of the new e-axle,” he added. Charging can be done via alternating current (Type 2, 22kW) or through higher-capacity direct current (CCS2, 150kW). Buyers get two free AC chargers — one meant to be installed at home, and another to be kept in the vehicle in case of an urgent need to juice up via an ordinary AC outlet. AC charging time will take around eight hours; DC (from 10% to 80% charge level) should take half an hour.

The AWD version of the bZ4X was chosen by Toyota as its initial release because it’s the flagship of the lineup, replied Mr. Palmes to a question from this writer. The company is still studying if it will bring in the front-wheel-driven version or other variants in the future.

Meanwhile, the Eco and aforementioned X-Mode, as well as the ventilated and heated front seats, are new additions to the updated model, per TMP Brand Management Professional Jerome Arcilla. The bZ4X, he added, also now comes with a digital rearview mirror plus dual wireless chargers in front. Two USB-C rear charging points are available (atop the two air-conditioning vents), to complement the two USB-C ports in front.

The bZ4X sports 235/50R20s affixed with ventilated disc brakes front and rear. The crossover receives MacPherson struts in front and double wishbone suspension in the back. The exterior lines and styling of the bZ4X are akin to the RAV4’s — unafraid of sharp angles and chiseled-looking surfaces. Its aerodynamically shaped front end calls to mind the Camry’s taut, squinting fascia, although the bZ4X has a closed-off grille, customary in BEVs.

HOW IT IS

We drove the bZ4X from Quezon City (specifically Toyota North EDSA) to Clark in Angeles, Pampanga. Suffice it to say that we arrived with more than 70% of charge. This is not a fair figure because we “idled” with air-conditioning on while making a protracted coffee pitstop on NLEX.

As with any electric vehicle, expect instantaneous pull when you press on the accelerator. The bZ4X doesn’t hesitate; it just zooms forward at your beck and call. See that gap on the right? Press on the “gas” and you’re there. Air-conditioning is brisk and adequate.

For those still wondering what life with a BEV is like, although I’ve never owned one (yet?), I did get to test a number of them over the years. I’d say the ownership experience and, well, use cases will vary with two things: how large the vehicle is and its range between charging sessions. But because there are fewer moving parts versus conventional ICE-powered vehicles, it stands to reason that preventive maintenance costs are much lower and spaced out farther.

The bZ4X cabin space is reasonable and comfortable, and the panoramic moonroof does help enhance the sense of space. I tried the rear row of seats, and the leg and elbow room proved adequate for my height (5’10”) and heft. Two adults of average height should be fine to stay here, plus a child maybe. I believe that two is the ideal number, especially since there’s a center armrest both can take advantage of. While the front seats get heating and ventilation (the latter more useful in our market, for sure), the rear seats only get heating.

Behind the steering wheel, things are simple and uncomplicated, save for the actual tiller which has an abundance of buttons and switches. If you can overcome the learning curve, then you should be a master of your bZ4X in no time exactly because it’s much easier (and safer) to control matters on the wheel than have to reach for the screen or buttons. Having said that, it is a straightforward affair to get the vehicle going; the rotary knob which allows you to safely choose from among the customary P-R-N-D modes is easy to get familiar with.

Unlike some competitors which have done away with physical buttons and switches on the center console altogether, Toyota mercifully executes a healthy mix of digital and analog. One of my pet peeves is having to navigate touchscreens to get to climate settings. While the bZ4X does have these controls on its massive central screen, they are permanently set on the bottom portion of it. You don’t have to browse through layers of menus. There are also a couple of convenient temperature knobs which I’ve seen on current Lexus vehicles. Speaking of, the bZ4X shares bones with the similarly all-electric (albeit more luxurious) Lexus RZ.

One of the things we wondered about is the lack of a glove box in the bZ4X. It appears Toyota used that space to put in other components of the vehicle instead. But what you’ll get is a spacious central armrest/box that can open from either side. There’s also storage space underneath the center console where the dual wireless chargers are, along with two cup holders. That nook below is also where you can find two USB-C charging points previously discussed.

The digital instrument cluster is curiously pushed forward on the dashboard. While it’s legible, when the sunlight streams into the windshield, the display gets a little challenged by the gleam, as the free-standing display is bereft of a hood. You might also have to adjust the steering wheel height to ensure it does not obstruct your view of the cluster. Maybe Toyota engineers see this innovation as a compromise between traditional gauges and head-up displays.

WHO IS IT FOR?

Again, if you’re still on the fence getting a BEV for a myriad of reasons, the country’s mobility leader entering the segment surely speaks volumes. TMP — and all it stands for — is asking you to get those feet down this side of the fence where the air is cleaner.

And while there remain challenges and uncertainties about the viability of BEVs versus traditional ICE vehicles, the fact that Toyota is now offering it with the same QDR (quality, durability, and reliability) promise it makes on its whole lineup builds the case to go all-electric right now.

“The new bZ4X further evolves and advances this strategy toward the future, to contribute to carbon neutrality. Stay tuned for more from us,” concluded Mr. Hashimoto.

This is the sign you’ve been waiting for.

The Toyota bZ4X AWD comes in two-tone exterior colors and is priced as follows: Dark Blue Mica (P2.699 million), Platinum White Pearl Mica (P2.714 million), Emotional Red (P2.719 million), and Precious Metal (P2.719 million). For now, it will be available in the following TMP BEV dealers: Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota North EDSA, Toyota Pasig, Toyota Global City, Toyota Quezon Avenue, Toyota Alabang, Toyota San Fernando, Toyota Sta. Rosa, Toyota Makati, Toyota Commonwealth, Toyota Mandaue South (Cebu), and Toyota Mabolo (Cebu). For now as well, an additional two dealerships will feature DC and AC charging: Toyota Batangas City and Toyota La Union. Charging for Toyota customers is free at any of these establishments. “Please expect the list to grow,” said TMP Brand Management Professional Jerome Arcilla with a smile.

For more information, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/bz4x. For reservations, go to https://www.toyota.com.ph/reservebz4x.