Taycan forward

Porsche PHL brings in the luxe BEV sports sedan with massive updates

THE PORSCHE TAYCAN undoubtedly had its share of doubters when word of its development first broke prior to the model’s official unveiling as a concept vehicle — simply called Mission E — at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Purists were understandably vexed by the idea of a fully electric Porsche, perhaps in the same way when the iconic sports car brand first foisted the idea of a, gasp, SUV product.

But in much the same way, Porsche brass has been proven right again; it would have been foolish not to venture into the Cayenne’s production as it is to ignore the growing electrification of mobility. So the Taycan, derived from two Turkish words which mean “soul of a spirited young horse,” was officially launched in 2019 at the same German auto show.

That certainly helps to describe the performance of Porsche’s first BEV. It gallops from a standstill to speed in no time flat, with drivers feeling a hefty torque punch from its electric motors. The Stuttgart-headquartered brand also went all in and future-proofed the Taycan with all-digital instrumentation. All told, the Taycan was seen to be no less a Porsche than its internal combustion engine-motivated brethren. Some 20,000 new owners in 2020 would probably agree. As of last year, Porsche had cumulatively delivered around 150,000 units.

But there were some gripes as well — perhaps a part of the Stuttgart sports car brand’s EV learning curve. Well, the brand had been listening — intently.

One of the concerns about the Taycan had to do with comparatively limited range. Last year, I talked exclusively with Porsche’s spokesperson for the Panamera and Taycan lines, Mayk Wienkötter. “Velocity” had been invited to be part of the new Porsche Taycan International Media Drive in Sevilla, Spain where we had dibs on the massively upgraded model prior to its global rollout.

“First of all, we have a bigger battery,” began Mr. Wienkötter. “We really retouched and reworked every part of the car. Everything has been made more efficient. We have a new rear motor, we have new pulse inverter. We even have tires and wheels that are more aerodynamic, and therefore more efficient. And this all adds up. It’s a lot of the little things that we implemented into the new Taycan, and these help to increase the range by up to 35%.” Aside from the range, the Porsche model now gets even sprightlier acceleration and shorter battery charging times, while promising a more comfortable ride.

It’s interesting to note where the company spent its developmental budget on in the Taycan. Porsche Electric Powertrain Director Klaus Rechberger, in his presentation, gave us the area share of cost: efficiency (29%), performance (25%), design and charging (16% each), infotainment (11%), and comfort (3%). It should be no surprise that massive gains were realized in the major areas of spending.

Now in the country, the highest Taycan variant available is the Turbo S — an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version with an incredible 952hp and 1,110Nm on tap. Of course, the “turbo” appellation is technically a misnomer, given the BEV nature of the model. But the name serves as the differentiator in ability. It can muster a zero-to-100kph rate of 2.4 seconds — 0.4 second faster versus the previous model. Press the push-to-pass button to realize even more accelerative boost; full power is accessed for up to 10 seconds — truly a high upon a high. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Taycan reports a standstill-to-100kph time of 4.8 seconds — 0.6 second faster than its outgoing version. Also available here is the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo.

In Spain, members of the international media were able to execute launch control on the apex Taycan of the bunch — the Porsche Turbo GT with Weissach Package — which punches in an incredible 2.1-second time from zero to 100kph. The maximum power on this is downright beastly: 760kW or 1,019hp, making it the most power series-production Porsche of all time. The silent powertrain and tight chassis lulls you into thinking you are not speeding, and the aforementioned launch control is one for the books and bucket list.

While still technically a part of the first generation, the new Taycan nonetheless boasts a lot of improvements and enhancements to entice even present owners to upgrade. Even the look of the car itself has been mildly recast into a simpler, more elegant take on the model’s countenance, profile, and rear. These aren’t purely whimsical; elements like fenders, air venting, and a flattening of the headlights (featuring high-resolution HD matrix tech and the signature four-point graphics) serve to highlight a sportier stance. In the back, the Porsche typography just below the rear light strip is now three-dimensional, with optional lighting available.

“We ushered in electromobility in the Philippines with the introduction of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the end of 2020. The fully electric sports car immediately set the benchmark in performance and luxury that is yet to be matched in the electric vehicle segment. We are continuing this spearheading success story with the new Taycan Turbo S,” said Porsche Philippines President and CEO Roberto Coyiuto III in a company release.

The Taycan’s crisp-resolution and legible instrument cluster, central display and passenger display now also get “improved user interface and offer additional functions.” The driver can choose from six view settings on the instrumentation, and a configurable display gives vital information on electric powertrain, including battery charge level and temperature, and charging status.

Mobile devices are even more easily integrated into the Taycan’s infotainment system, with “numerous displays and functions” available through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The RWD gets a Bose sound system, while the Turbo S boasts Burmester speakers.

Porsche Philippines Brand Ambassador Bryan Ellamil, in a recent walkaround of the new Taycan at PGA Cars Studio, told members of the media that the model offers nine different wheel designs for this Porsche’s mixed tires, and a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension system first seen on the new Cayenne. “It gives more comfort and better driving dynamics,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, PGA Cars EV Manager and Training Manager for Porsche Philippines Alex Pamplona said that the Taycan’s charging capability accepts up to 320kW. This means the battery charge level can get from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes using a high-capacity DC charger. “Way better than the previous one,” Mr. Pamplona underscored. The vehicle’s DC charging port is located in front passenger side, while more conventional AC charging is accommodated there as well plus the port on the driver’s side.

The Taycan’s Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105kWh, up from 93.4kWh. Even energy recuperation has been rendered more effective, with “maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds increased by more than 30%, or from 290kW to up to 400kW,” per Porsche Philippines.

As for the range? The Taycan is now ready for longer journeys and fewer charging stops. Per WLTP, the Turbo S can attain up to 630 kilometers on a full charge, while the Taycan rear-wheel-drive variant can travel up to 678 kilometers.

Asserted Mr. Wienkötter to this writer, “The Taycan is a true Porsche. It looks like a Porsche, drives like a Porsche, handles like a Porsche. It even smells like a Porsche. If you look at the seating position, for instance, it’s very similar to the 911, although it’s a four-seater and a four-door version. Everything feels very much Porsche, and that was really crucial for us to create — despite the drivetrain — a car that really resonates with the existing Porsche customers, that they feel at home when they get into the car. The steering feel will be the same, the way the car turns, and the acceleration feel, it should be very similar, and that’s what we achieved with the Taycan, and that’s why it’s such a great success.”