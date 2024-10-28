New MG flagship dealership opens in Alabang

1 of 5

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

MG DISTRIBUTOR SAIC Motor Philippines recently inaugurated the brand’s newest dealership. Located at Westgate Alabang along Alabang-Zapote Road, Muntinlupa City, MG Alabang is operated by Automotive Icon, Inc.

Considered an addition to the brand’s “flagship dealerships,” MG Alabang features a redesigned, state-of-the-art look. The first two MG flagship showrooms in the country — the MG Gallery in Quezon City and the MG Greenhills in San Juan City — opened earlier this year. MG Alabang aims to provide more accessible service to new and existing MG owners in the southern portion of Metro Manila.

The facility boasts a total area of 1,200 sq.m., with a modern showroom that can display up to five cars and a service area with six work bays that offer a variety of after-sales services such as periodic maintenance and general repairs.

During the grand opening of the dealership, SAIC Motor Philippines Marketing Director Dax Avenido pointed out that the facility will also be able to serve MG electric vehicles (EV) soon. “There will be a 120W DC charger — a fast charger that can charge your electric vehicle to 100% in 30 minutes or less, depending on the level of charge you have in your car,” he told “Velocity.” MG EV owners will be able to use the charging station at the facility free of charge.

After SAIC Motor Philippines officially took over the distribution rights to MG in 2023, the first models that it launched were the fully electric MG 4 hatchback and Marvel R compact SUV. Two more EV models were introduced locally at the Manila International Auto Show last April — the ZS EV and the MG 4 XPower. At the same event, the company also previewed two fully electric models, the Cyberster roadster and the IM LS7 luxury crossover SUV.

Aside from its all-electric models, the local MG distributor also offers internal-combustion-engine-powered models such as the MG 5 subcompact sedan, the MG GT sport sedan, the ZS crossover, the One crossover, and the G50 Plus MPV. Earlier this year, it also introduced the MG 3 hatchback that comes with a hybrid variant.

The newly opened outlet in Alabang is MG’s 57th dealership overall in the Philippines. “Hopefully, we will be able to hit our target of 60 dealers by the end of 2024,” Mr. Avenido stated.

For more information, visit mgmotor.com.ph.