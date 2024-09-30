Autohub scoots into Segway, too

1 of 5

I’M SURE there are many people who, like myself, associate the Segway brand with the popular, two-wheeled, upright, self-balancing scooters with handlebars that we’ve seen people use in urban areas, especially since the pandemic. As in my case, it may come as a surprise to many that the Segway brand actually includes a whole line of proper (i.e., more traditional) e-scooters that are just as well-designed and equipped with eco-friendly electric motors.

Well, these modern Segway e-scooters are now easier to acquire in Metro Manila, with the recent grand opening of the brand’s showroom within the Autohub complex at 32nd Street corner Rizal Drive, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Segway Escooters Philippines — the official distributor of Segway Motors in the country — is now the latest addition to the large and ever-growing Autohub Group, spearheaded of course by automotive tycoon Willy Tee Ten.

Segway is a pioneer in personal transportation, and certainly transformed the landscape of urban commuting. Its electric scooters offer powerful performance, extended battery life, and impressive range — all the qualities that are perfect for managing travel on congested city streets.

Of course, one of the most obvious strengths of Segway products is a package of portability and power. They are generally lightweight and easy to store, making them ideal for people who zip through confined urban environments often laced with traffic congestion.

Most of all, Segways are also designed to be very user-friendly and fun, so they can cater to both curious novices and experienced riders. And as they are equipped with intelligent battery management systems, they also allow their users to track their charging status and battery health. This is usually done through an app, so riders are kept well-connected to their scooters.

During the official store launch, Segway Philippines also showcased three of its electric scooter flagship models: the Segway E300 SE, E110 L, and N100. The N100 is the entry-level model, which capitalizes on offering a lot of value for its price point. Meanwhile, the E110 L is the mid-range product, which combines energy efficiency with more prominent style. And the E300 SE is currently the top-of-the-line scooter, bestowed with more advanced features and is one that is meant for riders who crave for more power and performance. All three models have removable batteries (for maximum convenience) and can be charged directly via any standard outlet. Segway Escooters Philippines is also offering test ride opportunities and exclusive introductory promotions for all offerings.

“We’re not just offering a product,” explained Segway Escooters Philippines General Manager Kenneth Rosales at the Segway showroom grand opening. “We’re offering a solution to the increasing challenges of urban living — whether it’s combating rising fuel prices, reducing traffic congestion, or simply making your daily commute more enjoyable. This showroom is not just a place to see our products… it’s a space where innovation meets lifestyle.”

For more information, check out the company’s Facebook account, www.facebook.com/SegwayEscootersPhilippines. Ride on!