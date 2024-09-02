Double-gold medalist Yulo presented with new Chery SUV

1 of 2

UNITED ASIA Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) recently recognized and awarded Paris Olympics double-gold-medal winner Carlos Yulo with a brand-new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro SUV. In a statement, UAAGI said that — aside from the standard three-year free preventive maintenance service, three-year free roadside assistance, five-year/150,000-km “bumper-to-bumper” warranty, and 10-year engine warranty on the model — the company will give Mr. Yulo free lifetime oil change and vehicle safety checkups on his vehicle.