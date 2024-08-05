HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, INC. (HCPI), through its Honda Helps program, extends a helping hand to customers whose vehicles were adversely affected by the recent Super-Typhoon Carina. HCPI offers a 30% discount on select spare parts for units damaged by the typhoon.

The parts include: ECU, cooling fan motor, accelerator pedal, throttle body, SRS unit, meter assembly, alternator, air bag module, EPS, starter motor, cable reel, heater control, radiator fan motor, fuse box (MICU), and seatbelt pre-tensioner.

Said HCPI President Rie Miyaki in a release, “We would like to offer our sympathies to all Filipinos affected by Super-Typhoon Carina. ‘Honda Helps’ is our way of supporting our loyal customers in bouncing back from this calamity, and get them back on the road as soon possible. We sincerely hope everyone stays safe at this time.”

The company stated that as it aims to provide quality service and products, “part of this commitment is to ensure the safety of customers by making it easier to take care of their units.” The list of Honda Cars dealerships can be found at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder. This offer is valid for all inundated units received until Sept. 30, 2024.