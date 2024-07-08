Max populi

1 of 8

This upgraded Isuzu truck picks up on ‘customer feedback’

By Dylan Afuang

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) recently brought in the revised version of the truck brand’s pickup model that was unveiled globally in late 2023. In IPC’s response to “customer and dealer feedback,” the new D-Max carries notable changes that include an exterior redesign, and drivetrain and technology additions.

“Over the years, we have continuously introduced numerous advancements to the D-Max, all the while ensuring that it remains true to its core values,” IPC President Tetsuya Fujita stated during the D-Max’s public launch in Pasay City.

The current D-Max, upon which this updated model is based, was introduced here in 2021.

“This latest evolution is the product of listening to the feedback of our customers and dealers, integrating their insights into the design and functionality of this new model,” Mr. Fujita added.

Perhaps in a bid to meet varying consumer budgets and use cases, the 2024 D-Max is available in total of 12 variants within four trim levels (Single Cab, LT, LS-A, and LS-E), with prices starting from P938,000 for the Single Cab RZ4E model and topping out at P1.945 million for the 4×4 LS-E AT.

“The Philippine market is important for Isuzu,” Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand President Junya Fujiwara added during the D-Max’s unveiling. “We understand that Filipinos have a strong affinity with pickup trucks, and we are confident that the Philippine market will embrace the D-Max with the same enthusiasm that we have (seen) in other countries.”

Nikkei Asia reported that “Isuzu leads the Thai market for pickup trucks,” while automotive blog carscoops.com wrote that the said market accounted for “180,000 sales out of the (pickup’s) 340,000 global sales in 2022.”

The new D-Max is distinguished by a sharper front grille that’s finished in gunmetal and black chrome finish, and is flanked by LED headlamps with redesigned daytime running lights. The front fascia also sees fog lamps whose air curtains are designed to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Elsewhere around the pickup, it’s adorned by a “cargo sail” bed accessory, 18-inch matte dark-gray alloy wheels, and triple-wing LED tail lamps.

Moving inside, the D-Max’s new equipment includes a wireless charger, second-row air-con vents, and a seven-inch digital driver’s display. Infotainment is provided by screens sized at nine and 10.1 inches, with both featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As “IPC aims to recapture the hardcore 4×4 enthusiasts,” the company said in a release, four-wheel drive guises of the new pickup are equipped with a rear differential lock system and Rough Terrain Mode for better traction on challenging terrain.

Updates extend to the safety tech, as Isuzu’s latest advanced driver assist system (ADAS) is supported by a camera with an enhanced field of view to improve accident-avoidance capabilities. Boosting driver’s visibility around the vehicle are a 360-degree camera, Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB), and digital video recorder.

Under the hood, the truck remains unchanged as it retains its three-liter turbodiesel mill with 190hp and 450Nm of torque, which is then mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmissions powering the rear or all four wheels.

Those interested in the D-Max and the nationwide promotional activities IPC will hold for the model can follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.