Boats, bikes, and automobiles

‘One Suzuki’ event marks 50th year of mobility brand in PHL

By Dylan Afuang

ABOARD speed boats traveling further away from the shore, we beheld a beautiful sight: To our right, the hilly coastline of Nasugbu, Batangas lined by trees and rows of huts, houses, and low buildings. Below us and to our left, the sea seemed to extend endlessly until it met the sky, which the sunset had painted purple and orange, and washed the horizon with a hazy hue.

This was the “One Suzuki Kick-Off Ride” event, staged by Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH) to mark its 50th anniversary in the country. It brought together media practitioners and content creators covering the automobile and motorcycle industries to see and feel the Batangas land- and waterscapes, by way of Suzuki’s machines across its three divisions — motorcycle, vehicle, and marine engine.

The Japanese car maker’s local arm also took to the two-day trip to announce its achievements and hint on plans — such as its 2024 sales growth and the introduction of electrified vehicles. In 1975, Suzuki Japan established a joint venture with a Philippine-based company that began distributing automobiles in 1988.

At SPH’s manufacturing plant in Canlubang, Laguna, motorcycle media donned their helmets and safety jackets and automotive media buckled up, before riding and driving Suzuki bikes and cars along provincial highways and mountain roads going to Nasugbu, Batangas. At our seaside destination, we hopped aboard Suzuki engine-powered boats and met the calm waters.

“Suzuki Automobiles (Philippines) achieved 10% growth in 2024, surpassing the industry average,” SPH Automobile Division Director and General Manager Norihide Takei announced. “This reflects the trust and love Filipinos have for Suzuki vehicles, from the iconic Jimny Three-Door to our latest innovations, the Jimny Five-Door and the XL7 Hybrid,” Mr. Takei added.

Four-wheel media relished the climate-controlled comforts of that five-door SUV and seven-seat crossover, while the two-wheel gearheads enjoyed the agility of the Raider R150 Fi, Smash Fi, the Burgman and Gixxer series, and the V-Strom 250 SX. Our speed boats were powered by Suzuki Twin DF300 and DF350s engines.

Based on the executive’s message, we can speculate that the 50-year-old company could introduce an electrified Suzuki car this year. “During the (2024) Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), we showcased the eVX, our electric vehicle concept. Now known as the eVitara, this represents our vision of a sustainable and exciting future of mobility. This year, as (SPH celebrates) 50 years, expect surprises and opportunities as we continue to grow and evolve,” Mr. Takei promised.

As for the transport brand’s momentum, SPH Managing Director Norminio Mojica said, “Suzuki is within the top five automotive brands in the Philippines across all divisions, with over 4,200 network outlets nationwide. This success is not just due to our quality products, but also to the strong relationships we’ve built with our dealer network.”

Motorcycles remain at the core of the company’s growth. “Suzuki’s journey in the Philippines started with motorcycles in the 1950s,” SPH Motorcycle Division Head Jose Salavarria began. “Today, we have 30 models in our lineup, 12 of which are proudly manufactured in the Philippines. Our Laguna plant caters not only to local demand, but also to export markets in neighboring Asian countries.”

Suzuki Marine in the Philippines, meanwhile, had organized coastal cleanup drives to rid local waters of plastic waste. The Clean Ocean Project had been conducted in Manila Bay, and oceans in La Union, Bohol, and Davao, company promotions revealed.

SPH begins its year-long celebration of its 50th with the One Suzuki Kick-Off Ride, and it’s “gearing up for an even bigger anniversary event in the middle of 2025,” the company teased.