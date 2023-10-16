MDPPA marks 50 years of ‘safe and productive’ riding

1 of 2

By Dylan Afuang

THIS YEAR, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) — comprised of the country’s key motorcycle manufacturers Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki — celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Bannering the theme “MDPPA Riders United: Riding Roads Responsibly for 50 Years,” the organization first began marking its anniversary at the TriNoma Activity Center in Quezon City two weeks ago, where it detailed contributions to the local motorcycle industry.

At the same time, participating motorcycle brands gathered the riding public as they showcased their products ranging from scooters to sport bikes, along with brands that manufacture various riding gear such as helmets and jackets. The occasion also introduced Indian motorcycle brand TVS as the newest member of the MDPPA.

Following this exhibition, MDPPA said in a release that it staged a “Road Safety Summit” in Taguig City that was attended by 300 riders participating in 50 rider groups and motorcycle clubs to foster “a deeper commitment to safety on the roads.”

In his speech, MDPPA President Norminio Mojica expressed, “Our journey of 50 years is a testament to our commitment to safety, innovation, and community. We remain steadfast in our purpose — to be the most relevant motorcycle association, proactively addressing the needs of industry stakeholders, and oriented towards global competitiveness and the sustainable development of the motorcycle industry.”

Recalling the association’s history, Mr. Mojica shared that the Philippine Motorcycle Manufacturing Program (PMMP) established in 1973 served as the company’s foundation. The institution was eyed to assist the Board of Investments’ agenda for the growth of Philippine motor vehicles.

The program’s name was changed to MDPPA in 1989, and since then, “it has been the leading association, leading the development and improvement of motorcycle production in the Philippines,” he declared.

The president continued, “MDPPA members comprise 70% of the motorcycle market in the Philippines, contributing 1.3% to the national GDP (gross domestic product) of the country. Last year, (the association’s) annual contribution to revenue generation was P122 billion.”

In the regional motorcycle industry, the motorcycle manufacturer’s association also provided its expert knowledge and assistance in developing regulations and policies through the organization’s various committees.

In the global scale, MDPPA, “as a member of the Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries, has also been key in the harmonization of regulations and cooperation initiatives, especially in the Asian region,” Mr. Mojica added.

Also present at the festivities in Quezon City were Land Transportation Office Chief Vigor Mendoza II, Corrie Dichosa of the Philippine Board of Investments, Edwin Go of the Motorcycle Dealer Association of the Philippines, and presidents of the MDPPA-member manufacturers.