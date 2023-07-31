Chery peaking

1 of 6

New leadership, new direction, new energy vehicles

LAST WEEK, the next chapter veritably opened for Chery in the country, as local importer and distributor Chery Auto Philippines formally declared a new direction — underscored by the release of an electrified subcompact crossover and, perhaps, more importantly, the introduction of a new management team headed by a veteran automotive figure who assumes the role of managing director.

In a speech at an event attended by Chery partners, dealers, and members of the media, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) Chairman Rommel Sytin said, “Tonight, Chery Auto Philippines begins a new era of change. We are embarking on a serious path in keeping the needs of our past, present, and future customers at the core of everything we do. We are serious about giving our customers a competitive end-to-end Chery ownership experience.”

He noted that the recent all-time record of 382 units sold in a month, achieved just last month (see related story on Page 2/S3) is “solid proof that (Chery is on) the right track to achieve more success.”

Mr. Sytin added that the company is “adding more people to its management team who is seasoned, and with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.”

Now leading the Chery Auto Philippines charge is Managing Director Froilan Dytianquin. An old hand in the auto industry, with three decades of cumulative experience with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. and Geely Philippines, he is said to have played a “vital role in bringing the (Geely) brand to top eight in the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.’s (CAMPI) industry sales charts.”

Mr. Dytianquin said during his presentation that he is “thrilled and motivated to propel this promising brand to new heights in the Philippine automotive industry.” Expressing thanks to Mr. Sytin and the directors of UAAGI, the executive appeared bullish over prospects for Chery. He described the brand as a “global powerhouse” which has been China’s number-one exporter of passenger vehicles for two decades. “This year alone Chery exports soared (by) a staggering 170% (and totaled) 394,000 units during the first half of the year. With over 11.2 million happy customers worldwide, the Chery brand experience is cherished by many. Such exponential growth cements Chery as one of the fastest-growing automotive brands globally.”

Chery Auto Philippines, he continued, will be opening more dealerships “to reach out to more Filipinos,” letting them experience what the new tagline, “There’s more to our cars,” is about.

“You will begin to notice changes in the manner of our communication; also how we engage with our customers,” promised Mr. Dytianquin. “We shall also introduce vehicles which have seamless integration of advanced features that cater to the needs of those who crave for cutting-edge technology, while maintaining an affordable price point. This also signals the brand’s focus on developing and introducing new energy vehicles shaping the future of Chery mobility.”

This means the introduction of more electrified vehicles in the market (see our exclusive interview with Mr. Dytianquin below).

The initial offering under the new management team is the Chery 5X Pro, also unveiled in the same event. The compact crossover, priced from P940,000 for a gas-powered variant, significantly banners a hybrid version with a price of P1.14 million. Chery Auto Philippines is also offering as much as P90,000 in savings for early-bird reservations. Chery packages the vehicle its standard 10-year/one-million-km engine warranty, five-year/150,000-km general vehicle warranty, free three years of preventive maintenance service (PMS), and free three years of roadside assistance.

“With its upmarket styling, efficient hybrid drivetrain, and premium features, we expect it to surprise and delight Filipinos who want to get more from their subcompact crossover,” Mr. Dytianquin said in a release.

This joins the recently launched Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid, Chery’s first mild-hybrid model in the country. The Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid gets a 48-volt BSG system supplementing a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine mated to a nine-speed CVT. The vehicle is priced at P1.35 million, while the non-hybrid variant costs P1.25 million.

Again, the tagline “There’s more to our cars” encompasses the whole Chery experience, he insisted. “It represents a profound brand commitment. It signifies our promise to deliver not just innovative and world-class vehicles but an unparalleled ownership experience. From the joy of owning to the fun of driving, all complemented by our unbeatable warranty program — the Chery Premium Preserv and exceptional after-sales support. (It) encapsulates our dedication to providing a holistic and elevated driving experience, surpassing expectations and catering to the diverse needs and desires of our esteemed customers.”