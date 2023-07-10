All-new Toyota Wigo to be unveiled this Friday

1 of 3

THE SECOND GENERATION of Toyota’s budget subcompact hatch will be formally revealed to the public on July 14. In a release, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) said that the launch will happen at the activity center of the TriNoma Mall in Quezon City. “The mall display will continue until July 16 where TMP will feature all variants of the all-new Wigo in their different color offerings,” said the company.

“Since it was launched in the Philippines, the Wigo has received a lot of love from Filipinos, so we are very happy to introduce the all-new Toyota Wigo, which features a new look and improved performance,” stated TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz.

A reliable source shared with “Velocity” said that TMP is positioning the all-new Wigo as a “sportier, more powerful, and aggressive” vehicle — using a new platform that gives it heightened durability and reliability of rough roads. It also promises “better handling and braking performance.”

Versus the outgoing Wigo, the new generation, manufactured in Indonesia, is longer by 70 millimeters, stretching 3,760mm. The wheelbase is also longer (plus 70mm), now measuring 2,525mm. It is wider (plus 65mm) and stands lower (minus 15mm). These numbers also result in more interior space.

The all-new Wigo will also banner newly formulated exterior colors of red and orange.

In terms of cost, the full model change gets a price bump on its range topper and entry level. The J M/T variant will be priced at P609,000, E CVT at P684,000, and the G CVT at P729,000. Interested customers may now reserve their unit at any Toyota dealership. To see the list of dealers, visit https://toyota.com.ph/dealer. — Kap Maceda Aguila