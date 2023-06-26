Zenix rising

1 of 10

Toyota continues to expand its electrified options

WHILE CARBON NEUTRALITY is a laudable, nay, necessary aspiration these days when we are more directly (and increasingly) feeling the effects of climate change and dirty air borne of our massive use of fossil fuels, it’s not a straightforward matter either.

Yes, a switch to battery electric vehicles or full electrics will quickly shrink our personal carbon footprint, but there is still much left to be desired as far as feasibility is concerned. A price premium (versus internal combustion engine vehicles) and limited charging infrastructure are just a couple of barriers proving to be a reality check amid a prevailing enthusiasm for everything electric. This doesn’t even factor in the fact that our electric grid is still largely fueled by coal-fired power plants, and that various countries around the world are in differing states of readiness to go electric without disrupting everyday life.

Toyota is cognizant of this, and its head Akio Toyoda had said as much late last year: “We must remember that carbon is the real enemy — not a particular powertrain — and that we can’t reach carbon neutrality on our own. It must be a group effort and include other industries beyond automotive… At Toyota we believe in creating a full portfolio of carbon-reducing choices for our customers, from hybrid electric vehicles like this Camry to plug-in electric vehicles like our Prius Prime to full, battery electric cars like our new bZ4X,” he declared. “But we’re not stopping there. That’s why we’ve introduced fuel cell vehicles like our Toyota Mirai and are pursuing hydrogen fuel options like these GR-Yaris and Corolla Cross hydrogen-powered concept cars.”

It’s all about adopting multiple pathways to a common end goal, and Toyota will not force-feed a market with what it’s not ready for. “I am often criticized in the press because I won’t declare that the automotive industry should commit 100% to BEV,” he had rued. “I believe we need to be realistic about when society will be able to fully adopt battery electric vehicles and when our infrastructure can support them at scale.” With that as context, Toyota continues its systematic, deliberate journey to carbon neutrality by expanding its electrified options.

Since the first generation’s launch in 2004, the Innova has been a stalwart nameplate in the three-row MPV segment across the territories it is sold. Offering an electrified version is thus a decisive step forward to cut carbon emissions in a significant way (provided the model catches on, of course). Toyota continues to lead the hybrid space — obviously the quickest win possible in terms of up-front cost and easy adoption.

The third-generation Innova bears a variety of changes, along with a “Zenix” appended to its name. Manufactured in Indonesia, the model can now take its place alongside Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) electrified options which include the Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Camry, and RAV4.

Perhaps to avoid confusion, TMP has decided to drop the Innova nomenclature from the Zenix badge, although it does appear on the rear liftgate.

The second-generation Innova will still be offered in the country for the foreseeable future. That’s because, argue company officials, there will remain a subset of buyers which keenly look for the virtues of that generation. You could also say that buying an Innova is good for the Philippines since its models are manufactured locally.

That out of the way, the Zenix 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT measures 4,735mm x 1,850mm x 1,790mm in length, width, and height, respectively — 20mm longer, 20mm wider, and 5mm shorter than the more familiar Innova.

The Q is powered by an inline-four, 2.0-liter gas engine delivering 152ps. The system output can reach 186ps and 188Nm through a supplemental electric motor, and drivers can realize the performance promises through a CVT. The 2.0-liter V CVT variant musters numbers of 174ps and 205Nm.

In a release, TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz said, “At Toyota, we believe that giving the customers the power of choice is a good way to help speed up the widespread adoption of electrified vehicles. Our customers have been waiting for a hybrid option that is perfect for more sustainable rides for the whole family, and so we are very proud to welcome this newest model in our MPV category.”

Aside from changes in physical dimensions, the Toyota Zenix sports a “big build and rugged grille,” with the Q rolling on 18-inch alloys and the V getting 17s. Both trims get a push start ignition system and smart entry. Elevating the package of the Q is the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of assistive and safety features — pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. Other highlights in aid of safety are anti-lock braking and vehicle stability control. The Zenix additionally gets a panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert.

The Zenix also marks the continued improvement of the Innova as it, in effect, deigns to approach Alphard-level accoutrements. The Q variant has captain seats with a power ottoman and power recline for an elevated level of riding experience. There’s even a side table for added convenience. TMP said that “the dark chestnut color of the seats and ambient lighting add to the exceptional look and feel of the MPV.” The third-row seats of either variant can fold flat to swallow more cargo or payload.

On the dash is a seven-inch thin film transistor (TFT) multi-info display flanked by Toyota’s now-familiar rendition of the tachometer (called the economy meter) — which shows the mix or status of electricity use/fuel use (as expressed through the gas engine). Above the central air-conditioning vents is the 10.1-inch Display Audio with wireless-capable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The all-new Toyota Zenix is available in all 72 Toyota dealerships nationwide. The 2.0 Q Hybrid CVT is priced at P1.953 million, while the 2.0 V CVT costs P1.67 million. The Q variant is offered in exterior color options of Platinum White Pearl Mica, Blackish Brown Mica, and Dark Steel Mica; the gas variant is available in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Attitude Black Mica.