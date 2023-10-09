Lexus more

1 of 3

Lexus Premium ensures an elevated experience across touchpoints

LEXUS PHILIPPINES, INC. (LPI) says, and rightfully so, that it wants to assure all touchpoints and experiences related to the luxury auto brand are up to its exacting standards. Last week, the company formally encapsulated these aspirations with the launch of Lexus Premium.

“From choosing the suitable model, to financing it, insuring it, and even moving up to a higher-tier offering in the Lexus lineup, this luxury brand’s unique hospitality is always at your service — thanks to Lexus Premium,” the firm said in a release.

Speaking before guests gathered at the Lexus at Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City, LPI President Atsuhiro Okamoto said the program serves up “new products and services that will enhance and give more value to the Lexus ownership experience,” surely a milestone as the marque closes in on a quarter of a century of business in the country. “(Lexus Premium will) complement the needs of current and new Lexus guests… a first of its kind with a suite of services all centralized,” he added.

Tucked into Lexus Premium are Lexus Financial Services, Lexus Insure, and Lexus Certified Pre-Owned.

Lexus Financial Services “offers a range of financial products customized to provide premium service that a Lexus customer deserves,” continued LPI. People looking for either brand-new or pre-owned models can be served more keenly with an auto loan or a finance lease. Kinto One is also available for those with an appetite for leasing. The “all-inclusive, full-service lease” facility “requires no down payment and with a fixed monthly payment that includes all expenses related to the car such as periodic maintenance service, normal wear-and-tear parts replacement, and yearly comprehensive insurance.” Additionally, Kinto One customers get to enjoy the Kinto Concierge Service, a personal vehicle management assistance offering. Lexus Financial Services is also said to provide “perks and privileges, competitive rates, immediate approval processing and dedicated customer service with LFS Customer Experience.”

Lexus Insure, on the other hand, offers a “higher level of protection and exclusive benefits,” through Lexus Genuine Parts and repair services, minimum participation fees, “quick and worry-free approval for claims and payment, and a special Lexus Roadside Assist.” Incentives are extended to renewing customers without claims, and this insurance package is “dedicated or keenly tuned for the Lexus market,” said Mr. Okamoto to this writer.

Lastly, Lexus Certified Pre-Owned (or CPO) is a leveled-up used car program of Lexus Manila (LMI) under Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP). While LMI had been selling pre-owned vehicles in the past, there’s an important difference with the Lexus Premium program. “These are certified used cars by the distributor,” added Mr. Okamoto. “In the past, things were very individual, and not organized — more of an ‘as is’ deal. Now, Lexus Philippines will support the operations, certification, and refurbishment.”

Added TMP Vice-President for Value Chain and Customer Experience Operations Michael Masamayor, “It’s certified by us, with a one-year comprehensive warranty. The usual used-car program only involves the engine and transmission. For Lexus, it’s comprehensive. And once a car is traded in, we have a 211-point inspection criteria. After inspection, we apply a refurbishment and cleaning that are up to our standards.”

For sure, used Lexus vehicles are available in the open market. “Some owners may try to sell their cars through brokers, but these may not necessarily be up to the standards of LMI,” continued Mr. Masamayor. “There needs to be knowhow for certified pre-owned.”

Lexus CPO vehicles do not exceed 60,000km in mileage, and come with Lexus Roadside Assist. “Moreover, customers can enjoy trade-in transactions with quick assessment of the vehicle’s value (of any car brand). With worry-free trade-in, customers can now upgrade to a Lexus from their current vehicle with peace of mind,” concluded the company.

Even if its suite of services are standard Lexus fare in other territories, Lexus Premium is an LPI innovation. This surely gives the brand even better recall as it collects and upgrades services and offerings in what Mr. Okamoto described as a “sophisticated market” now ready to benefit from heightened “value-chain services.”