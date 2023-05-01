IDEMITSU LUBRICANTS Philippines, Inc., a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., recently unveiled new engine oils: the Idemitsu Four-wheelers Gasoline (IFG), Idemitsu Four-wheelers Dual (IFD) and Idemitsu Riders Gasoline (IRG) series for cars and motorcycles during the Manila International Auto Show.

Idemitsu Philippines opened in 2018 as a lubricant sales and marketing company “to offer best-in-class products and unique formulations” to major Japanese OEMs in the country. The new IFG and IRG series of engine oils feature unique and tailor-made formulations that “deliver the best engine protection in the market,” according to the company in a release.

“We feel pride and honor in launching these refined series of oils for our discerning customers today. The much-awaited, all-new Idemitsu IFG, IFD, and IRG series engine oils are a result of thorough research and hard work of our team. We are committed to providing the best engine oil products for cars and motorcycles for a high-performance driving experience. A lot of testing has been done from the perspective that engines are the heart of vehicles and engine oil is the lifeblood that protects and brings out their full, lively potential,” said Idemitsu Lubricants Philippines President Ryohei Itamoto.

Idemitsu IFG- and IFD-series engine oils will be available in three categories: Flagship (IFG7/IFD7 series), High Premium (IFG5 series), and Premium (IFG3/IFD3 series); while the Idemitsu IRG series engine oil will also be available in three categories: Flagship (IRG7 series), High Premium (IRG5 series), and Premium (IRG3 series). The new oils are available in all Unioil Stations nationwide, as well as the Idemitsu Philippines Official Shopee Store at www.shopee.ph/shop/971643876.