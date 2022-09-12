Because we move in groups

1 of 9

Nissan PHL reenters MPV segment via a familiar nameplate

By Kap Maceda Aguila

NISSAN PHILIPPINES, Inc. (NPI) is entering the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) segment in the country with the launch of the all-new Nissan Livina. The three-row, seven-seater MPV, manufactured in Indonesia, is available in four variants — priced from P1.029 million.

In a launch event at the Nissan Shaw dealership in Mandaluyong City, NPI officials led by President and CEO Juan Manuel Hoyos oversaw the presentation of the model and its features.

Underneath the hood, the all-new Livina’s variants are similarly powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC engine boasting maximum output of 105ps and 141Nm. The entry-level E variant gets a five-speed manual transmission, while the EL, VE, and top-spec VL get a four-speed automatic.

In a release, Mr. Hoyos said, “The all-new Livina is a modern and practical MPV that young families and first-time car buyers will appreciate and trust. As part of Nissan’s transformation plan, we hope to reach more customers through this exciting offering to this competitive and fast-growing segment.”

It is a segment that has proven very lucrative for Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC). More than 60,000 units of the Mitsubishi Xpander have been sold here since the model debuted in 2018. This should be of interest to car browsers because this second-generation Livina is actually predicated on the nameplate. This is obviously another expression of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic tie-up of the auto brands which, taken together, control eight major marques.

Asked about the unique value propositions the Livina brings to the table amid the shared attributes with the aforementioned Xpander, Mr. Hoyos insisted to “Velocity” that the Livina is distinctly Nissan. “You can see the V-motion grille design; it’s very Nissan,” he began. “It also has innovations for our customers in terms of versatility and safety… It also comes with a five-year warranty, so in terms of total cost of ownership, it costs 30% less in maintenance and after-sales compared to its competitors because you only have to go twice a year to the dealership. So it’s a full package.”

The Livina features a front under spoiler, the LED taillamps, and daytime running lights. The VL AT trim receives silver accents, while the other variants get black. The driver’s seat in the VL and VE boasts six-way manual adjustment, and get fold-and-tumble second and third rows.

The VL additionally has keyless entry, a push-button engine start and stop, dial-type air-conditioning controls, a seven-inch touchscreen with audio and hands-free phone control, and multiple charging and connectivity ports at the center console. Its seats are wrapped in black leather — as is the steering wheel with a tilt and telescopic feature. Multiple storage compartments and cubbies are available, along with 12 cup holders.

NPI said that the Livina also comes with Nissan Intelligent Mobility and various safety features, including hill start assist, plus a reverse camera, air bags, anti-lock braking, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, and parking sensors.

The Livina closely follows NPI’s launch of the Kicks e-Power, and Mr. Hoyos said that these are by design because the two segments promise growth. “We are entering two models that are highly proven — one an SUV, another an MPV. These are our entrants in (segments) that keep growing and we know why (they are) growing. They have elements that the Filipinos love — oriented to family, and we are providing lots of innovation through these vehicles. In the case of the Livina, we feel this is well-suited for multitaskers — particularly because of the third row.

The all-new Nissan Livina is available in five hues: Royal Ruby Red, Moonstone Grey, Diamond Pearl White, Onyx Black, Platinum Silver. Its pricing is as follows: VL AT (P1.209 million), VE AT (P1.149 million), EL AT (P1.109 million), and E MT (P1.029 million). The model also gets segment-first five-year/150,000-kilometer warranty.

Sales will commence on Sept. 15. For more information, customers may check with a Nissan dealership, download the Nissan Assist App to book a test drive, or go to https://www.nissan.ph/vehicles/new/livina.html.