SCHOOL fever heats up anew after two years as the UAAP highlights men’s basketball, cheerdance, and women’s volleyball in the most comprehensive broadcast coverage from Cignal and Smart.

March breaks ground with thrilling hardcourt clashes and fiery dunks as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) league formally opens its Season 84, tipping off this March 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena with live coverage from Cignal and Smart — the new official UAAP broadcast partners.

Cignal, the country’s leading pay TV provider, will be airing its live coverage of the UAAP Season 84 via One Sports (free-to-air), in high definition on the UAAP Varsity Channel (pay TV), and Cignal Play (OTT streaming). Smart will also be digitally streaming the UAAP events on its Smart GigaPlay app.

School spirit is sure to be reignited as UAAP fans root for their favorite teams and student cagers in the country’s premier collegiate sports league. Games will be seen every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday — 10 a.m. 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. — with all games airing live on the available platforms.

Since fans are not yet allowed to watch the games live from the venue, Cignal and Smart make sure to bring the action closer to fans as they boast of a unique pool of veteran and new broadcast talents, credible UAAP analysts, and 18 UAAP Season 84 correspondents — a major first in the league’s colorful history — ensuring that fans won’t miss out on the UAAP experience.

“With Cignal and Smart providing an extensive coverage of the UAAP tournament, we welcome the whole collegiate community and the passionate fans who are part of the UAAP journey, from beginning all the way to the championship games. Together, we experience a more thrilling UAAP season as the hardcourt comes ‘fully alive’ once more with the intense basketball action we’ve all been craving for. Rest assured that we will be giving the best possible front-row coverage of the UAAP games for the whole basketball community to enjoy,” said Cignal President and CEO Robert P. Galang.

“Our partnership with UAAP is aligned with our commitment to bring our subscribers closer to their passions, powered by no less than the country’s fastest mobile data network. We thank the organization for all their hard work to finally kick off the games, and we wish the best of luck to all the teams as they play for passion and pride,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT, Inc. and Smart president and CEO.

“We are all excited for the start of UAAP Season 84, with men’s basketball opening on Saturday. There is no doubt that this has been one of the toughest periods in the history of the UAAP. But we have slowly but surely adapted in these challenging circumstances. The new season is truly a testament to the strength and resilience of the UAAP and its member-schools. There will be championships contested, but our goal is to make sure that we have the entire UAAP family safe and healthy at all times,” said UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag.

UAAP Season 84 tips off with men’s basketball, followed by the much-anticipated cheerdance competition and the women’s volleyball in May.