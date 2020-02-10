TSA cites improved security at Manila international airport

INSPECTORS from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the US Department of Homeland Security were satisfied with improved security measures now being enforced at the country’s main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Philippine airport authorities said on Sunday.

TSA and aviation security auditors from the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) wrapped up their latest security audit of terminals and US-bound airlines operating at the Manila airport on Feb. 7, the Department of Transportation, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and OTS said in a joint statement.

TSA, an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security, has authority over the security of the traveling public in the US.

“TSA extended their gratitude to the Philippine government as it also announced that it was satisfied with the security improvements being made by the Philippine government to assure the safety of air travel from the Philippines to the US and vice versa,” airport authorities said.

“Overall, there were no findings in this assessment,” TSA lead inspector Jose Liriano said in the statement. “We appreciate the new technologies and equipment provided. We are grateful with the improvements made by the government specifically in collaboration with the OTS.”

Airport authorities said TSA was “impressed” with NAIA’s new security and screening equipment.









They also said NAIA terminals had “scored high” in the assessment that covered areas such as airport and aircraft security, aviation security management, landside security, passenger and baggage screening, hold baggage screening, access control, perimeter security, training of security personnel and quality control measures.

“Security is a commitment, it is a continuous process,” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said.

“We are happy with this news and we must remember that the more important thing is that we sustain and consistently improve our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the passengers,” he added.

MIAA General Manager Eddie V. Monreal said this was a welcome development, adding that they would continue to promote a strong, sustainable, and consistent culture of security. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















