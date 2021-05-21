Motorists may experience delays as NLEX Corp. has started repairs on Meycauayan and Bigaa bridges in Bulacan province, both built in the 1960s, the company’s top official said on Thursday.

In an e-mailed statement, the tollway company said the bridge rehabilitation projects seek to provide safer travel.

“We always look after the safety and convenience of our motorists. Both bridges were built in the 1960s and it is high time that we replace the girders and slabs to strengthen the structures,” NLEX Corp. President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said.

The rehabilitation of the 45-kilometer Meycauayan bridge is expected to be completed by September.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of the 64-kilometer Bigaa bridge in Balagtas is expected to be finished by August.

“To keep the traffic flowing as efficiently as possible, works on both bridges are being undertaken in stages, beginning with the southbound portion, then to be followed by the northbound portion. Three lanes have remained passable to motorists while works are ongoing,” NLEX Corp. said.

“Motorists may experience temporary delays since lane closures and counterflow are being implemented in the said areas,” it added.

NLEX Corp. is part of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC). MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin