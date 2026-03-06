By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINE government’s proposal to adopt a four-day workweek to conserve energy amid Middle East tensions could affect delivery schedules in sectors such as manufacturing and business process outsourcing (BPO), industry groups warned.

Elizabeth H. Lee, executive director of the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), said the impact would vary across industries.

“The impact may differ significantly for manufacturing, where continuous production requirements are a central consideration,” she said in a statement.

“Possible effects on supply chain stability, delivery timelines and competitiveness relative to regional peers should be thoughtfully assessed,” she added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is weighing the proposal, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro said on Wednesday. Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian earlier suggested the plan to conserve energy amid risks to oil supply and rising costs from the US-Iran war.

Ms. Lee noted that production-driven sectors rely on coordinated logistics and continuous output cycles.

“Any adjustments in work structures would need to be carefully designed to avoid unintended disruptions in output, delivery schedules and supply chain flows,” she added.

By contrast, service-oriented and knowledge-based industries might more easily adopt a four-day week through hybrid or flexible arrangements, she said.

Donald Patrick L. Lim, president of the Management Association of the Philippines, said industries operating on global schedules — including BPOs, manufacturing, logistics, and export sectors — could face operational disruptions.

“Compressing the workweek could affect productivity and client commitments,” he told BusinessWorld via Viber.

He urged industry-specific flexibility in policy design, suggesting that energy efficiency improvements might be a more sustainable response to geopolitical volatility.

Experts also emphasized the role of remote and hybrid work, digitalization, public transport improvements, and energy-saving technologies in cushioning businesses from external shocks.

“Ultimately, strengthening productivity and energy efficiency will help Philippine businesses and workers weather external shocks more effectively,” Mr. Lim said.

Under a Civil Service Commission memo, government employees may adopt flexible arrangements. Private sector workers can telecommute under the Telecommuting Act.

Jose Sonny G. Matula, a labor lawyer and president of the Federation of Free Workers, cautioned that compressed four-day schedules could result in longer, 10-hour workdays, causing fatigue.

“Worker safety and stamina must remain the primary consideration when designing alternative work schedules,” he said via Viber.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said the government should consult stakeholders before implementing a four-day workweek program.

“We are not against the implementation of flexible work arrangements but there should be proper consultation with various stakeholders and supported with data to ensure that industries with specific operational requirements will not be adversely affected,” PCCI President Ferdinand A. Ferrer said in a statement.

Ms. Lee added that no Southeast Asian country has implemented a nationwide four-day workweek. She recommended pilot programs and data-driven assessments before considering wider adoption.