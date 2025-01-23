SAMSUNG Electronics Co. has unveiled its Galaxy S25 series smartphones, headlined by its flagship handset Galaxy S25 Ultra, which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for user personalization.

Officially launched at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 22, the Galaxy S25 series smartphones — namely the flagship S25 Ultra, the S25+ and the S25 — will be available in the Philippines starting Feb. 14. The pre-order period will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13.

“Galaxy S25 is intelligently engineered to understand your needs and your routine, enabling groundbreaking mobile AI experiences,” Isabelle Kim, product marketing manager for flagship at Samsung Philippines, said at a press preview event last week.

“It interprets context, usage patterns and user preferences to provide intuitive experiences unlike ever before.”

The S25 Ultra comes in four colors: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black, as well as three other online exclusives. Its price starts at P84,990 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant is priced at P93,990 and the 1TB model costs P110,990.

Meanwhile, the S25+ and S25 are available in the colors Navy, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow, and three online exclusives.

Pricing for the S25+ starts at P67,990 for the 256GB variant, with the 512GB model costing P76,990. For the S25, retail prices are at P51,990 (256GB) and P60,990 (512GB).

Samsung’s latest device line will feature new Galaxy AI features, led by AI Select, which makes actionable suggestions to users.

Meanwhile, the improved Circle to Search feature now has enhanced recognition of text, images and even sounds in videos.

The phones’ “human-like” AI agents allow for a conversational search experience using natural language as well as easier device settings configuration via a Personal Concierge.

The integrated AI platform also lets users complete multi-step tasks with a single click and without needing to switch between apps via Cross App Action, which can be used across Samsung and Google apps, as well as other third-party apps like Spotify and WhatsApp.

Among the phones’ personalized AI features is Now Brief, which provides users personalized insights based on their needs and their routines, including reminders, most used apps, and actions.

The Galaxy S25 series devices also come with Post-Quantum Enhanced Data Security to ensure cloud and on-device protection while using AI.

As for hardware, the S25 series devices are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which Samsung said will boost users’ AI experience and assures power efficiency and enhanced visuals. They run on One UI 7.

The phones feature improved heat dissipation through enlarged vapor chambers for thermal efficiency.

The flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra has an updated rear camera setup, as it features a new 50-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide camera, an upgrade from the 12-MP ultra-wide lens in its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The new sensor’s increased resolution and brightness range will let users take more detailed macro shots, Samsung said.

The new smartphone also has a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The S25 Ultra’s cameras are likewise powered by Galaxy AI, with its improved Next Generation Provisual AI engine allowing for less noise when taking videos at night or in low-light conditions. The phone also has fine-tuning features for video, including 10-bit HDR and an Audio Eraser to eliminate or tone down noise.

For photos, the phone comes with Visual Aperture and Galaxy Log features powered by AI, as well as AI editing tools.

Samsung said the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the thinnest ever S series device, with a slimmer and thinner bezel compared to its predecessor flagship.

The phone has an improved titanium build and comes with a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass display with drop protection and scratch resistance. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz