Agricultural production grew 2.6% in 2025, the strongest reading in eight years, driven by gains in crop and poultry output, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The PSA reported that the value of production in agriculture and fisheries at constant 2018 prices rose to P1.77 trillion last year from P1.73 trillion in 2024.

The 2025 result was a reversal of the 2.1% contraction in 2024 when agriculture experienced numerous weather disturbances. This was also the fastest growth in farm output since the 4.3% increase reported in 2017.

The rebound in the farm sector’s performance was driven by the growth in crops (2.8%) and poultry (9.1%), which helped offset drops in livestock (minus 2.3%) and fisheries (minus 0.3%).

The value of agricultural production in the three months to December rose 0.5% to P487.04 .

At current prices, the value of production in agriculture and fisheries fell 2% year on year to P651.46 billion in the fourth quarter.

Crop output, which accounted for 55.7% of the total value of agricultural production, rose 2.8% to P986.81 billion in 2025. This was a turnaround from the 4.2% decline in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, however, crop output declined 2.5% to P274.3 billion.

The poultry sector, which accounted for 17.2% of total farm output, jumped 9.1% in 2025 to P304.71 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, poultry output grew 8.9% to P78.18 billion.

Meanwhile, livestock production during the quarter slumped 2.3% to P246.42 billion. The sector accounted for 13.9% of total output.

Livestock production in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose 1.0% to P68.43 billion.

Fisheries output, which accounted for 13.2 of overall production, fell 0.3% to P233.67 billion in 2025. This marks the fourth straight decline in fishery production.

In the fourth quarter, fishery output grew 4.0% to P66.14 billion. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel