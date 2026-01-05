THE BOARD of Investments (BoI) said it has approved a total of P1.56 trillion in investments in 2025, registering the second-highest level of investment approvals in the agency’s 58-year history.

Investment approvals by the BoI declined by 3.7% in 2025 from P1.62 trillion in 2024, but still marked the second consecutive year that it breached the P1.5-trillion level.

In a statement, Trade Secretary and BoI Chairperson Ma. Cristina A. Roque said the approved investments are expected to generate 40,175 jobs nationwide across 322 projects.

According to the BoI, the energy sector secured the most investment approvals with P970.09 billion worth of projects. The agency said this reflects sustained momentum in power generation and related infrastructure projects.

Also approved were P241.65 billion worth of investments in mass housing, and transportation and storage projects worth P230.06 billion.

The manufacturing sector also secured P62.16 billion worth of investments, while the information and communication sector got P26.56 billion in investments. The BoI said investments in this sector reflect growing demand for industrial expansion and digital infrastructure.

Of the total approved investments, local investments accounted for P1.41 trillion, the BoI said.

The National Capital Region is the leading investment destination, attracting P383.71 billion in approved investments. This was followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region with P373.39 billion and the Calabarzon Region with P257.83 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign investments approved in 2025 amounted to P149.45 billion, led by investments from Singapore with P80.37 billion. This was followed by the Netherlands and Thailand with P33.29 billion and P7.75 billion, respectively.

Ms. Roque said maintaining investment approvals above the P1.5-trillion level for two consecutive years reflects policy credibility and strong investor confidence.

“Breaching the P1.5-trillion mark for two consecutive years and posting the second-highest investment approvals in BoI’s 58-year history highlights the Philippines’ growing competitiveness and the sustained trust of both local and foreign investors,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The BoI said there are also other investment prospects in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicle components, semiconductors and electronics, smart manufacturing, digital infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, and data center development.

In a separate statement, BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the agency is still assessing its target sectors for development and promotion this year, but focus will be given on sectors such as mining, mineral processing and digital infrastructure. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel