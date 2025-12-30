The Philippines is preparing to leverage its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship in 2026 to strengthen trade and investment ties within the region, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque told reporters that the Philippines’ assumption of the chairmanship will allow ASEAN partners to gain a closer look at the country’s business landscape and regulatory environment.

“Sometimes, we just meet them in their country, or they send deputies or representatives. Not like now, they’ll really see how everything is — the landscape, the setup, how everything goes,” she said.

As part of its engagement strategy, the DTI plans to organize a major business-matching initiative. Ms. Roque said priority sectors include renewable energy, minerals and semiconductors.

The agency also plans to highlight the creative economy, women-led businesses, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as digitalization and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ms. Roque said the DTI is also preparing to conclude negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“The countries’ leaders have been in talks (regarding the FTA). We just have to get started,” she said.

The ASEAN-Canada FTA, for which negotiations started in 2021, is expected to expand market access and boost investments between the Asian bloc and the North American country.

According to the DTI, the FTA would expand the Canadian market for Philippine exports, particularly electronic products and agricultural goods.

The FTA would also open more opportunities for Philippine companies to invest in Canada’s technology, natural resources, and service sectors. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel