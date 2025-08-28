By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

THE SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently increased the number of industries that can avail of the one-day company registration process.

In a statement, the corporate regulator said it expanded the list of industries eligible for one-day company registration to 81 from 33 previously.

Companies can apply through the One-Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies (OneSEC) Zuper Easy Registration online facility.

The wider coverage resulted in a 190% increase in company registrations through OneSEC to 2,938 in July from 1,014 in May.

Some of the new industries allowed to avail the one-day company registration process include computer programming, customs brokerage, deep sea commercial fishing, drugstore, laundry services, property management, radio broadcasting, and veterinary activities.

“Company registration marks the first step in legitimizing a business, which is why we want to make the process as easy and accessible as possible to our stakeholders,” SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed. Lim said in the statement.

“As we move to streamline the registration process, we hope to encourage more entrepreneurs to use the corporate vehicle in facilitating their business and eventually, raise funds for expansion by tapping the capital market,” he added.

Introduced in 2021, OneSEC offers pre-filled application forms that lets companies finish the registration process in as fast as one minute and 14 seconds — from the start of the application to the receipt of a digital certificate of incorporation.

Eligible corporations that can register using the system include one-person corporations and regular corporations with two to 15 incorporators, board of directors and stockholders.

Mr. Lim said the SEC will further streamline its processes to improve ease of doing business in the country.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue to assess our internal policies to identify the bottlenecks that we need to remove to further improve the ease of doing business, thereby reinforcing the trust and confidence of our stakeholders in our systems,” he said.

SM Investments Corp. economist Robert Dan J. Roces said the SEC’s move is a big win for startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as it will help legitimize their businesses.

“Faster entry into the formal economy means easier access to finance and growth opportunities, and the 300% jump in registrations shows how strong the demand is. This step not only supports entrepreneurs but also fuels jobs and competition in the broader economy,” Mr. Roces said in a Viber message.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message that the expanded eligibility will help encourage greater compliance among businesses.

“This is part of the efforts to further ease doing business, both small and large businesses, apart from the initiatives of the Anti-Red Tape Authority,” he said.

DIGITAL FINANCE

Meanwhile, Mr. Lim said the Philippines can become a leader in trusted digital finance.

“If we work together — government, industry, and innovators — we can make the Philippines not just a participant, but a leader in the digital financial revolution,” he said in his keynote address at the Manila Tech Summit 2025 on Wednesday.

“Technology is transforming finance at a breathtaking pace. But while the channels change, our duty as regulators does not: markets must always be fair, transparent, and safe for all. That is why our principle is simple: same activity, same risk, and same regulatory outcome. The SEC is technology-neutral, but never risk-blind,” he added.

The SEC is also pushing for a capital market that is digital, inclusive, and trusted, according to Mr. Lim.

“Our goal is clear: a capital market that is deeper, more inclusive, and globally competitive — powered by technology, secured by trust, and inspired by the ingenuity of the Filipino,” he said.

Mr. Lim also said that regulation is a platform for innovation and growth, and not a hindrance to progress.

“Ease of doing business and investor protection are not opposing goals — they are twin pillars of market integrity,” he said.

“Every safeguard we build is not just a shield against abuse — it is a bridge between innovation and trust, ambition and stability, risk and reward.”

The SEC has been introducing programs to improve the ease of doing business in the country and urged more MSMEs to register as corporations.

On July 16, the commission issued Memorandum Circular No. 8 that granted a 20% discount in registration fees, and up to 50% discount in the filing fee for MSMEs seeking to tap the capital market.

It also implemented strict timelines in the processing of applications for permits, licenses, registrations, certificates, clearances, and other authorizations.

The SEC also adopted a “deemed approved” policy if it fails to meet its own deadline for review.