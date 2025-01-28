THE PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) saw a surge in investment pledges to P30.156 billion in January, putting it on track to boost investments by as much as 10% this year.

In a statement on Monday, PEZA said its board approved P30.156 billion worth of investment pledges at its Jan. 23 meeting, 1,263% higher than the P2.212 billion worth of pledges approved in the same month last year.

The PEZA Board approved 12 new and expansion projects, of which include two big-ticket projects worth a combined P29.014 billion.

“This is a bright and promising welcome for 2025. The strong growth in our investment performance for January underscores our commitment to meet our 2025 target of P235-250 billion in investments,” PEZA Director-General Tereso O. Panga said.

“It is an encouraging sign that we are on the right path to success.”

PEZA said that the 12 projects approved this month are expected to generate $32.177 million in exports and create 3,270 jobs.

Broken down, the projects include five export manufacturing ventures, four information technology and business process management projects, and three domestic market projects.

These are located in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas, PEZA said.

PEZA said the biggest investment approved by the board this month involves a P28-billion beverage production and distribution facility in Tarlac City. The project will be undertaken by a domestic market enterprise, which PEZA did not identify.

“This major domestic market project will play a crucial role in strengthening Tarlac’s manufacturing and commercial hub. It aligns with our commitment to expanding regional investment opportunities and supporting the country’s broader economic goals,” said Mr. Panga.

Another big-ticket investment is the P1.2-billion energy storage system project in Mactan Economic Zone in Cebu.

“This is a testament to the versatility of the PEZA ecosystem, catering to both local and international markets,” said Trade Secretary and PEZA Chair Ma. Cristina A. Roque, citing the diverse range of the approved projects.

“The approved projects will not only strengthen our export sector but also generate substantial local employment, further fostering inclusive growth,” she added.

According to PEZA, the United Kingdom emerged as the leading international investment source in January. Investments from China, the Netherlands, Australia, and Malaysia have also surged in January.

“Our strategy to secure such large-scale investments is not just about driving growth in specific regions. It is about positioning the Philippines as a premier investment destination, making a lasting impact on the economy, and providing benefits to communities nationwide,” he added.

PEZA is targeting to post at least a 9-10% increase in investment approvals this year.

Last year, the investment promotion agency approved P214.176 billion worth of projects, up 22% from the previous year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile