PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC GROWTH could fall below 6% in 2025 amid a “gentle” recovery in domestic demand and expectations of a widening trade deficit, Bank of America (BofA) said.

BofA Securities economist for the Philippines Jojo Gonzales said they forecast Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 5.9% in 2025.

This would narrowly miss the government’s revised 6-8% growth target next year.

The economy expanded by a slower-than-expected 5.2% in the third quarter, its weakest growth in five quarters.

In the nine-month period, GDP growth averaged 5.8%, slower than the 6% print a year ago.

Earlier this month, the Development Budget Coordination Committee tweaked its economic growth targets to account for “evolving domestic and global uncertainties.”

“While we expect a gentle recovery in private consumption and investments over the next year, the growth in government spending is likely to be muted, and a wider net trade deficit is anticipated,” Mr. Gonzales told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

In the third quarter, growth in government spending slowed to 5% from 11.9% in the previous quarter.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the country’s trade deficit ballooned to $5.8 billion in October, the widest gap in over two years.

Meanwhile, BofA said it expects inflation to average 3% next year, well within the central bank’s 2-4% target.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects inflation to average 3.3% in 2025. The central bank said that risks to the inflation outlook for next year remain tilted to the upside.

Headline inflation averaged 3.2% in the 11-month period, according to latest data from the PSA.

“A weaker peso remains a risk to this forecast, though softer oil prices will likely provide a cushion to negate the impact of the weaker currency,” Mr. Gonzales said.

BofA expects the dollar strength to persist next year, with the peso potentially breaching the P61 mark.

“The US dollar will remain stronger in 2025, and our end-2025 forecast is P61,” Mr. Gonzales said.

So far this year, the peso has hit a record-low P59-per-dollar level thrice.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. earlier said they are watching the peso closely and have been a bit more active in the markets than usual.

The BSP had to intervene in small amounts in the past few months amid the stronger dollar after Donald J. Trump won as US President.

Meanwhile, BofA estimates that the central bank will deliver up to 75 basis points (bps) worth of rate cuts next year.

“This will bring down the policy rate to 5% (by end-2025),” Mr. Gonzales said.

Last week, the Monetary Board reduced borrowing costs by 25 bps at its final policy review of the year, bringing the key rate to 5.75%.

The central bank has slashed rates by a total of 75 bps this year since it began its easing cycle in August.

Mr. Remolona earlier said delivering 100 bps worth of rate cuts next year might be “too much.”

The central bank will likely keep reducing rates in “baby steps” as it is still carefully monitoring upside risks to inflation, the BSP chief added.

“We also expect the Fed rate to settle at 4% — one cut in December and two cuts in the first half of 2025,” Mr. Gonzales added.

The Fed continued cuts in December after a period of aggressive rate hikes but signaled fewer cuts in 2025. Investors are now focused on how gradually the US central bank would cut rates next year, Reuters reported.

While a benign US inflation reading on Friday eased some concerns about the pace of cuts next year, markets are still pricing in just about 35 bps worth of easing for 2025.

US investors are preparing for a swathe of changes in 2025 — from tariffs and deregulation to tax policy — that will ripple through markets as Mr. Trump returns to the White House in January.