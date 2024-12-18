By Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson, Reporter

THE EXPOSURE of Philippine banks and trust entities to the property sector continued to decline at the end of September, hitting a five-year low, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Banks’ real estate exposure ratio dropped to 19.55% at end-September from 19.92% at end-June and from 20.55% at the end of September in 2023.

This was also the lowest real estate exposure ratio recorded in five years or since the 19.5% as of September 2019.

The BSP monitors lenders’ exposure to the real estate industry as part of its mandate to maintain financial stability.

Investments and loans extended by Philippine banks and trust departments to the real estate sector inched up by 2% to P3.22 trillion as of September from P3.16 trillion a year ago.

BSP data showed real estate loans rose by 7.9% to P2.84 trillion as of end-September from P2.64 trillion a year ago.

Residential real estate loans jumped by an annual 8.1% to P1.07 trillion, while commercial real estate loans climbed by 7.8% to P1.78 trillion.

Past due real estate loans stood at P148.157 billion, higher by 10% from P134.828 billion a year prior.

Broken down, past due residential real estate loans rose by 10.1% to P104.967 billion, while past due commercial real estate loans went up by 9.4% to P43.189 billion.

Meanwhile, gross nonperforming real estate loans went up by 7.1% to P111.554 billion as of the third quarter from P104.138 billion a year ago.

This brought the gross nonperforming real estate loan ratio to 3.92% at end-September, slightly lower than 3.95% a year earlier.

On the other hand, real estate investments fell by 15.5% to P376.406 billion as of end-September from P445.666 billion in the same period a year ago.

This, as debt securities dropped by 14.6% year on year to P246.041 billion, while equity securities fell by 17.2% to P130.365 billion.

Joey Roi H. Bondoc, director and head of research at Colliers Philippines, said the slowing real estate exposure seen at end-September is due to the developers’ “lukewarm appetite” for new projects.

“They’re not launching a lot of new projects. Whether it’s for office or for residential, there’s really a tepid appetite at this point for new developments,” he said via phone call.

Over the next three years, Colliers expects about 400,000 to 450,000 square meters (sq.m.) of new office space to be added to the Philippine market.

“That is much smaller, in fact, less than half of 1 million square meters of new office space from 2017 to 2019,” Mr. Bondoc said.

“If you look at launches in the first nine months of this year, they are down by about 50-60% compared to the same period in 2023,” he added.

Mr. Bondoc said developers are opting to prioritize their existing inventory.

“We don’t see a lot of expansion because they are waiting for their remaining current inventory to be taken up, to be absorbed.”

For example, he noted there is 2.6 million sq.m. of vacant office space that will take five years to be absorbed by the market.

“In the residential market in Metro Manila, it will take more than five years. Meaning, that’s about 70 months that you need for the remaining unsold condominium inventory which covers pre-selling and ready for occupancy to be absorbed by the market.”

“It’s really ranging between that period, five to about six years, whether you look at office or residential. They’re waiting for this remaining inventory to be taken up or absorbed by the market.”

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort also noted the higher vacancy rates amid the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

During his State of the Nation Address in July, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered a complete ban on all offshore gaming operations, citing links to illegal activities such as money laundering and human trafficking.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. earlier this month said that only 17 POGOs remain in operation from a total of 298 licensed POGOs in 2019.

“Right now, why are we seeing a lot of vacated office space and unabsorbed condominiums in Metro Manila? POGO exodus,” Mr. Bondoc said, adding that POGOs had previously driven demand for office and condominiums.

Moving forward, Mr. Bondoc said that banks’ real estate exposure is seen to ease further in the next three to five years.

“We will likely see less completion resulting from these less launches that we’re seeing in the market right now, especially in Metro Manila,” he said.

On the other hand, the central bank’s rate-cutting cycle could offset this outlook.

“Hopefully, further cuts from the central bank up to this month spill over to next year and result in lower mortgage rates. Hopefully that provides a much-needed impetus,” Mr. Bondoc said.

“Although, will it substantially stoke the market? I don’t think so. We’ve yet to see as to how big the impact will be on mortgage rates by these interest rate cuts,” he added.

The Monetary Board is expected to reduce the benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its meeting on Thursday, according to 13 out of 16 analysts surveyed for a BusinessWorld poll.

The central bank began its easing cycle in August this year with a 25-bp cut and again delivered another 25-bp reduction in October.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. has also signaled further rate cuts next year in the 100-bp ballpark.

“Further cuts in local policy rates would be a positive offsetting factor for the real estate sector that could lead to some pickup in demand for real estate loans by both developers and buyers, but with some lag effects,” Mr. Ricafort added.

In 2020, the central bank raised the real estate loan limit of banks to 25% of their total loan portfolio from 20% previously to help free up additional liquidity as a relief measure during the coronavirus pandemic.