TWENTY-SEVEN public-private partnership (PPP) projects, including the P77.22-billion Bataan Harbour City project, have been added to the government’s pipeline as of end-July, government data showed.

PPP Center data obtained by BusinessWorld showed that the 27 new projects have an estimated total cost of P114 billion.

This brought the total number of PPPs in the pipeline to 164 valued at P3.24 trillion as of end-July, it said.

The latest count included 20 solicited projects and seven unsolicited projects.

New additions to the list include two projects for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Clark International Airport Corp. — the Entertainment and Events Hub Package 1 (Convention Center, Sports Arena, Clark Airport Mall) valued at P21 billion, and Package 2 (Multi-modal Mobility Terminal) with an estimated cost of P4 billion. Both projects are currently at “under conceptualization” status.

Also added to the list was the P1.26-billion Lung Center of the Philippines’ Medical Arts Building project.

Fourteen solicited PPP projects under Central Mindanao University (CMU) in Bukidnon were also included in the list. All projects are still “under conceptualization.”

These include a P930-million industrial park or agri-industry development project, a P120-million business promotion center project, and the rehabilitation and renovation of the CMU Market with an estimated cost of P38 million.

Other proposed PPP projects at CMU include four dormitory buildings, an agricultural experimental center and agronomy farm laboratory, and an animal production research and development center.

Data from the PPP Center also showed seven unsolicited PPPs undergoing negotiations and will be implemented by the Bataan local government unit (LGU).

These projects include the construction of the Bataan Harbour City (P77.22 billion), Bataan Emerging Gateways City (P4.94 billion), Bulk Water Supply System (P1.6 billion), Bataan Rooftop Microgrid Project (P274 million), Solar Rooftop Project (P43.5 million), Mariveles Dialysis Center (P39.5 million), and the Digitized Traffic System (P12 million).

DELISTED PROJECTS

On the other hand, four PPP projects were removed from the pipeline.

The Metro Manila Bike Share Project was delisted after the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) confirmation on June 25.

The DoTr also requested the removal of the proposed PPP for the operations and maintenance of the Bicol International Airport.

The PPP Center also delisted the proposed redevelopment of the Pasig City Hall Complex due to a reported “failure of negotiation.”

The proposed establishment of a hemodialysis center at the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte was also removed from the PPP’s list as requested by its LGU.

Meanwhile, the PPP updated the pipeline status of the P16.88-billion Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project to “under implementation,” it said.

It also lowered the project cost of the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance and expansion of Puerto Princesa International Airport to P10.24 billion from P11.22 billion previously.

The PPP Center also updated the respective project costs of the San Mateo Railway Project (P77.6 billion), National Food Hub Project (P8.5 billion), Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System (P1.87 billion), and the Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation project (P1.5 billion).

PPP Center data showed that 205 projects valued at P3.58 trillion are currently under implementation, while 56 have been concluded or terminated.

The government partners with the private sector in the form of PPPs to plug funding gaps in its different infrastructure and development needs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz