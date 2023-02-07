A RESEARCH center of the Ateneo De Manila University was tapped to provide the House of Representatives research and data that will help in the creation of its priority economic measures.

“It has been our dream to bring about a smarter House of Representatives, one that is equipped with the means by which we can effectively pursue evidence-based and people-oriented legislation in a timely manner,” House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said during the project launch on Tuesday.

The project is jointly undertaken by the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department and the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development (ACERD).

Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo said 11 joint research teams will be formed to tackle the different elements of the administration’s socioeconomic agenda.

“I expect more sensible policies (from the House) based on rigorous research,” ACERD Director Percival K. Peña-Reyes said in a Viber message.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda includes food security, improved transportation, education, social services, sound fiscal management, healthcare, affordable and clean energy, and an efficient bureaucracy.

The Philippine’s inflation rate soared to 8.7% in January, the highest since 9.1% in November 2008.

Mr. Romualdez also reiterated his firm stance on the issue of overpriced goods in the market. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz