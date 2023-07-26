THE NATIONAL Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is fully committed to “concentrate all available resources” to complete its ongoing projects, and fast-tracking other projects in the pipeline.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the performance of the NGCP is being reviewed over the delay in around 60 of its projects.

“We are conducting a performance review of our private concessionaire, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. We look to NGCP to complete all of its deliverables, starting with the vital Mindanao-Visayas and Cebu-Negros-Panay interconnections,” he said in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) recently issued a show-cause order against the NGCP for delays in 37 transmission projects.

“We agree with the President’s sentiments. Even before the SONA, NGCP has already been working towards the vision that he mentioned,” Anthony L. Almeda, president and chief executive officer of NGCP, said in the statement released after the President’s SONA ended on Monday evening.

“After hearing it straight from him — his vision that is completely aligned with ours — we know we are on the right track and we’re more motivated to complete all our objectives in a prompt manner.”

Among the grid operator’s top priority projects are the completion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project and Stage 3 of the Cebu-Negros-Panay Interconnection Project.

“To expedite these projects, NGCP called upon all local government units (LGUs) to extend essential support by promptly granting relevant permits and providing necessary assistance in addressing right-of-way issues that have hindered the smooth implementation of these projects,” it said.

The NGCP said that it also recognizes the importance of grid integration to accommodate more renewable energy. The company will tap the expertise of State Grid Corp. of China which owns a 40% stake in the company. — Ashley Erika O. Jose