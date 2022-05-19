A NEW MINIMUM WAGE in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Western Visayas will be implemented next month, the Labor department said on Wednesday, adding that workers in three other regions will soon see higher take-home pay.

The P33 wage hike in Metro Manila and the P55-P100 increase in Western Visayas will take effect on June 3 after their separate wage orders were affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said in a statement.

DoLE said the wage boards in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Caraga have also issued orders increasing minimum wages in these regions.

The Ilocos Region’s wage board approved hikes ranging from P60-P90, bringing the minimum wage rate in the region to P372-P400 from P282-P340 previously.

The wage board in Ilocos also issued an order “granting P500 and P1,500 monthly wage increases for domestic workers in cities and first-class municipalities and for other municipalities, respectively, bringing the new monthly wage rate to P5,000,” DoLE said.

The labor agency said after the implementation of the P50-P75 wage hikes in Cagayan Valley, which will be implemented in two to three tranches, the minimum wage rate in the region will range from P400-P420 from P345-P370 previously.

DoLE said the minimum wage in Caraga Region in southern Philippines will be raised to P350 after its wage board “integrated the P15 cost of living allowance to the P305 basic salary under the previous wage order and granted a P30-wage increase.”

“The new daily minimum wage rate of P350 shall take effect upon the effectivity of the wage order for private establishments and their workers in Butuan City and the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur,” DoLE said.

“However, for private establishments and their workers in the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao Islands, the wage increase of P20 shall take effect upon the effectivity of the wage order and another P10 shall take effect on Sept. 1, 2022,” it added.

DoLE said the new wage orders will be submitted to the NWPC for review and shall take effect fifteen days after publication in a newspaper of regional circulation.

The agency said retail and service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers and establishments affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters, including the pandemic, may apply for exemption from compliance with the issued wage orders. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza