Thunder even series with Rockets at 2-2

DENNIS SCHRODER converted a key turnover into a layup and the Oklahoma City Thunder evened their Western Conference first-round series with a 117-114 victory in Game 4 over the Houston Rockets in AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

After Danilo Gallinari picked off an errant pass from Rockets guard James Harden with 53.4 seconds left, Schroder scored to extend the Thunder lead to 111-108 with 35.9 seconds left.

Oklahoma City erased a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to post a second consecutive victory and square the series at two games apiece with Game 5 set for Wednesday at The Field House.

Schroder scored 30 points off the bench to lead the Thunder, while Chris Paul added 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paired 18 points with 12 boards for the Thunder, who survived a 3-point onslaught from the Rockets that opened the second half.

Houston started the third quarter 8-of-8 from behind the arc and led 88-73 when Jeff Green scored off a Harden assist with 5:51 left in the period. But the Rockets then went ice cold, missing 20 of their ensuing 23 from deep as Oklahoma City roared back, starting with a 12-0 blitz to end the third, punctuated by a Schroder 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Harden led Houston with 32 points, 15 assists and four steals while Eric Gordon added 23 points. Houston attempted an NBA postseason-record 58 shots from 3-point range, converting 23.

Also winning on Monday were the Miami Heat, who defeated the Indiana Pacers, 99-87, in Game 4 of their matchup to complete a sweep of their first-round series.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, went up, 3-1, in their best-of-seven series with the Portland Blazers with a dominant 135-115 win. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers 30 points with Anthony Davis adding 18.

Milwaukee, too, is now ahead of the Orlando Magic, 3-1, following a third straight victory in their series. The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo in their 121-106 Game 4 victory with 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

BROWN OUT

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday after seven seasons.

The move comes a day after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in a four-game sweep. Brown led the Sixers to the playoffs the past three seasons.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the city of Philadelphia,” 76ers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”

Brand conducted exit interviews with the players Sunday night, during which Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Josh Richardson criticized Brown, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brown had two years and $10 million remaining on his contract.

Brown finished his tenure in Philly with a 221-344 record, including 12-14 in the postseason.

ESPN reports more changes in the front office structure of the team, though Brand is expected to be retained. — Reuters









