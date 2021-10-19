Through a 17-year-old’s lens

1 of 3

AT THE age of 12, Angelo B. Liwanag took a photo with his phone. That simple act was the start of his interest in photography which has led to a full-fledged exhibit at the age of 17.

“I started photography because I took a photo through my phone. And then I really liked the composition and how it worked,” Mr. Liwanag recalled.

His father, whose hobby is also photography, got him a proper camera, and they would talk about such things as settings, composition, and editing.

Young Mr. Liwanag finds inspiration in the works of such photographers as Canada’s Peter McKinnon, Annie Leibovitz of the USA, and Filipino photographer Billy Mondonedo.

TRAVEL AND PHOTOGRAPHY

“I’m very lucky for my first photography project to be an exhibit,” Mr. Liwanag said in a video call with BusinessWorld.

The exhibit — “The World Through Privilege Eyes” at the Avellana Art Gallery — focuses on street scenes and scenery taken during trips to Boracay, San Francisco, and Japan, among other places. Mr. Liwanag acknowledged that these are places that “not most people can go to and have the opportunity to go.”

On show are 51 pictures shot on Fujifilm X100F and Fujifilm X-Pro 2.

The young photographer said that he prefers taking street photography with neon lights as a favorite element.

“What I love doing the most during street photography is shooting with a prime lens. You have to really walk around and be in the moment,” he said.

Mr. Liwanag also aspires to learn about film and cinematography, but at the moment, photography is his primary focus. “I just want to get vaccinated and then, go out. Not really travel, but just walk around the city when I can, and take photos,” he said.

“The World Through Privileged Eyes” is on view until Oct. 30 at Avellana Art Gallery, 2680 F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City. Viewing is by appointment from Mondays to Saturdays (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). To schedule a visit, contact 8833-8357 or 0920-950-5759, or e-mail avellana_gallery@yahoo.com. — M.A.P. Soliman