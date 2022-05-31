ABS-CBN partners with Viu to stream PHL Flower of Evil adaptation internationally

ABS-CBN and PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu will stream the Philippine adaptation of the Korean thriller Flower of Evil (2020) in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

The series is the first Viu Original Adaptation from the Philippines, and it stars Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual.

The series is Ms. Poe’s first drama series with the network since joining ABS-CBN in September 2021, and Mr. Pascual’s first drama series in four years.

“The way we adapted it is very Pinoy,” Mr. Pascual said of the series during an online press launch on May 23. “At the end of the day, it’s not about copying but coming up with something new.

“Projects, when they come, you just take it as they are, so I never wanted to compare any of my work to anything else…,” Mr. Pascual added. “It’s a matter of accepting the whole story and portraying something na hindi mo pa nagawa (which you have not done before).”

“I’m really grateful,” Ms. Poe said of the opportunity to work with Mr. Pascual. “This is my first [Kapamilya] show and I’m paired up with someone who is really amazing, and really genuine and nice.”

INVESTIGATING A SERIAL KILLER

Flower of Evil follows a couple and their daughter. However, the wife and daughter are unaware that the man has successfully changed his identity to hide a scandalous past. His wife, who is a police detective, is then tasked with investigating an unsolved serial murder case that leads her to the man she married.

“You give them the benefit of the doubt first and then that’s when you’re being a detective comes to figure things out,” Ms. Poe said of her role.

“This latest offering puts Filipino talent front and center in the way we do storytelling, supported by a powerhouse cast and a world-class production team,” Viu Philippines’ Country Manager Arianne Kader-Cu said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Viu on the local adaptation of Flower of Evil is a major milestone for ABS-CBN Entertainment. This is an opportunity for us to showcase excellent Filipino content and talent to the global audience in the 16 markets of Viu,” ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes said in a statement.

“Our local adaptation of the Korean hit love story Flower of Evil, a compelling and powerful narrative on love for family, search for truth and justice, is the unanimous choice to open our regional partnership with Viu,” Ms. Vidanes added.

Also in the cast are Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz, and JC de Vera.

ABS-CBN and Viu’s collaboration aims to bring premium Asian entertainment to more viewers worldwide. The partnership began in March with the streaming of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the BBC One drama series The Broken Marriage Vow.

Flower of Evil is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in June. It will stream on Viu 48 hours before its domestic television broadcast. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman