HOUSE Justice Committee Chairperson Gerville R. Luistro on Tuesday said the five days given to the 318 congressmen are sufficient to study the articles of impeachment against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio before the expected plenary vote on May 11.

Ms. Luistro said this is part of due process and in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision in the previous impeachment complaint. “They said, before the plenary vote, the House members should be provided with a copy of the committee report, resolution, and articles of impeachment,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

According to her, sufficient time is needed for lawmakers to read and study the documents and evidence before voting, “Five days is a reasonable period,” Ms. Luistro said over DZMM, according to a statement shared with reporters.

The Committee on Justice on Monday approved the committee report by a landslide vote of 55, after determining probable cause from the complaints. It is expected to be tabled for plenary deliberation on May 11.

Senior Deputy Majority Leader Lorenz R. Defensor said the process is important to give both sides a chance to present evidence. He insists that Ms. Duterte also had the opportunity to respond but did not use it during the hearings.

A vote by at least one-third of the House is needed to send the impeachment to the Senate for trial. — Pexcel John Bacon