PHILIPPINE lawmakers urged the government and private sector to expand the use of work from home and other flexible work schemes amid an expected rise in fuel prices due to the escalating war in the Middle East.

Employers’ group and labor leaders though said its implementation will likely vary across industries, stressing the need for social protection for both remote and onsite workers.

Senator Joel J. Villanueva said that expanding work from home or flexible work arrangements would be able to shield Filipino workers from rising global oil prices and reduce fuel consumption.

“At a time when oil prices are rising due to unrest in other parts of the world, we must use the mechanisms we already have in law to help workers,” he said in a statement, citing Republic Act No. 11165 or the Telecommuting Act.

“As we navigate the effects of rising oil prices, we must maximize policies already in place that benefit workers, businesses, and the broader economy.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier called on Congress to grant him special powers to lower the excise tax on petroleum products, amid potential shocks in oil prices.

Mr. Villanueva added that both private and public sector employers can adopt hybrid work setups, compressed workweeks, staggered working hours, and flexible schedules to ease commuting demands.

“These alternative work arrangements can help decongest our roads, lower fuel consumption, and allow workers to save on transportation costs,” he said.

The senator said that encouraging remote or flexible work arrangements could significantly reduce daily travel and improve productivity, noting that millions of Filipinos commute to work especially in the capital.

“If work can be done from home or through a hybrid setup, we should study it and use it, especially if it helps reduce workers’ costs.”

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who heads the Finance committee, earlier proposed the implementation of a four-day workweek with a day allotted to a work from home setup, noting that this move may ease the burden of Filipino workers and save fuel as well as energy costs.

While open to the proposal, Party-list Rep. Elijah R. San Fernando in a statement said that proposal to adopt a four-day workweek should not come at the expense of workers.

“We understand the oil crisis and the need to save energy. But the policy must be clear: the four‑day workweek should not be used as a reason to cut workers’ wages,” Mr. San Fernando said in Filipino. “Employees should still bring home their full pay to their families, especially as the prices of goods are also rising because of higher fuel costs.”

He also urged the government and private sector to maximize existing laws in implementing alternative work arrangements.

Mr. Villanueva said that the 2018 law provides a ready policy framework that can be expanded to lessen commuting demand for local workers.

“The effect of the work from home law is not only a benefit to employees. It is also a practical step to reduce the consumption of gasoline and diesel, especially since we expect prices to rise due to the unrest in the Middle East,” he added.

The Telecommuting law formalized remote work in the private sector, enabling employees to fulfill their responsibilities from alternative locations through telecommunications and digital tools.

NOT ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL

Employers Confederation of the Philippines President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr. said that some local businesses may not be able to fully implement an expanded work from home or flexible work arrangement.

“There are a lot of benefits to this, but it is not one-size-fits-all. There are many industries that can’t do it,” he told BusinessWorld in a telephone call, noting industries, such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare, may not be able to fully implement work from home.

The productivity of some businesses may also be affected due to the absence of workers in the office, adding that bad internet connection and lack of equipment may further bring down productivity, he said.

“There are benefits there, but of course, as long as it’s done voluntarily and the laws are adjusted for some industries, maybe it can be done,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis added.

For Federation of Free Workers President Jose Sonny G. Matula, policy responses to rising oil prices must include support for onsite workers, such as transport assistance, targeted subsidies, or measures that protect real wages and purchasing power.

“These arrangements must be voluntary and worker-centered — no wage cuts, no unpaid overtime, and clear limits on working hours, along with safeguards on occupational safety, data privacy, and the right to disconnect,” he said in a Viber message.

In a separate Viber message, Josua T. Mata, secretary-general of Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa likewise said that for remote work setups to succeed, government agencies and employers must provide the necessary equipment, technology, and institutional support.

Mr. Matula added that the senator’s proposal will also need to undergo tripartite and evidence-based consultations to prevent employers from transferring costs to workers.

“Employers should also avoid transferring operational costs such as electricity, internet, or equipment to workers,” he said.

“Internet access, data expenses, and essential work tools are employer responsibilities — not employee sacrifices,” he said in a Viber message.