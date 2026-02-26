LAWMAKERS from the National Unity Party (NUP) said that they are unlikely to vote in favor of the impeachment of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio due to the lack of new evidence, as the House of Representatives is set to tackle her impeachment complaints next week.

In a statement, the NUP, which has 33 elected members, said that it will not vote for the impeachment of Ms. Duterte, unless there are new evidence that would fundamentally alter the factual basis for her impeachment complaint

“The NUP has not seen the inclusion of new and material evidence that would warrant a departure from issues that have already been the subject of prior inquiries and extensive public hearings,” the party said late on Wednesday.

The House Justice Committee is set to begin reviewing the merits of the impeachment complaints against the Vice-President next week, amid allegation of corruption, unexplained wealth, violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust.

The NUP added that it will not pre-empt the Justice panel’s proceedings and would remain prepared to assess any new evidence presented during the deliberations.

“The party remains open to evaluating any new evidence that may arise and will assess such developments on their merits, guided solely by the Constitution and the rule of law,” it said.

It likewise called on Congress to instead allocate its focus and institutional resources towards addressing more pressing and urgent national concerns, noting that impeachment proceedings will only hamper legislative priorities.

“An impeachment proceeding grounded on issues that have already been previously raised and examined would inevitably consume substantial time and attention from both chambers,” the NUP said.

It added that Congress should focus on efforts that could impact economic stability, public safety, and the welfare of Filipinos.

Several impeachment complaints have been filed against Ms. Duterte since early February by civil society groups and activists, which alleged that she had misused P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds allocated to the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education.

A fourth complaint filed last week accused her of failing to fully disclose assets in her statements of net worth and of amassing wealth disproportionate to her lawful income. — Adrian H. Halili

