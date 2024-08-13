THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said the height of the sugar harvest as well as milling operations will be delayed due to the impact of El Niño on the cane crop.

“We are expecting an almost two-month delay in the peak of harvest season because the cane damaged by El Niño had to be re-planted,” SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona told reporters late Monday.

“By November we could be at our peak. Last year El Niño hit during the harvest season, which was good because harvesting conditions were dry,” he added.

During the second quarter, cane production dropped 42.3% year on year to 1.63 million metric tons (MMT), according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, making sugar the crop most affected by El Niño during the three-month period.

He expected sugarcane production to be flat “or may drop tayo ng konti (output could fall slightly).”

“Right now, there are three mills confirmed to be opening by Sept. 15 in Negros, and they are not hopeful about the cane supply. Others will open by Oct. 1 or 15. In Bukidnon, mills are expected to open by Nov. 15,” he said.

“Batangas… might be delayed also. So, the season will be a bit delayed,” he added.

The government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), declared the start of El Niño weather event in June last year, bringing below-normal rainfall conditions, dry spells and droughts.

El Niño ended in early June 2024, PAGASA added, but dry conditions are expected to continue.

“We had five months or more of dry conditions in Negros, where the majority of the sugar comes from. Batangas was also hit so they’re expecting a drop. Mindanao, I’m not so sure of the data yet because they had the biggest increase last year,” Mr. Azcona said.

The regulator allowed imports of 240,000 MT of refined sugar to maintain a two-month reserve to keep prices stable. — Adrian H. Halili