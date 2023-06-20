CEBU-BASED property developer AppleOne Properties, Inc. on Monday said that it had signed another deal with Marriott International to build a five-star hotel in Panglao, Bohol.



“Surviving the worst effects of the pandemic, people are now eager to make up for the lost time and travel, and we intend to bank on that,” AppleOne President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Go Manigsaca said in an e-mailed statement.



“We want to entice them more by bringing the luxury experience to the regions starting with Bohol which we believe they will enjoy even more because of the experiences and tourist destinations,” he added.

The company said that the JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa will be Panglao’s first five-star hotel.

“JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of award-winning properties and beautiful resort locations around the world,” the company said.



It added that the new property in Bohol will add to Marriott’s roster of over 100 hotels across 35 countries. It will ensure that the new hotel will offer “modern conveniences and 5-star amenities” in Panglao.



“The province boasts of endless nature-charged experiences in the tropical island life from chasing waterfalls, soaking in cave pools, swimming next to aquatic creatures, to getting lost in the beauty of the Chocolate Hills,” the company said.



This is the company’s third partnership with the Marriott brand following its Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and the Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.



AppleOne is banking on the recovery of tourism as it seeks to expand its hotel portfolio through partnerships with international brands.

“It is in constant pursuit of partnering with international luxury property brands as it holds on to its ultimate goal of turning the spotlight on the Philippines as a premier travel destination that offers not only unique experiences but also luxury and comfort away from home,” it said. — Adrian H. Halili