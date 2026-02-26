Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may see faster adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) through the recent launch of a new national implementing body, which aims to unify the country’s AI development efforts, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Thursday.

The recently launched National Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Innovation (NAICRI) serves as the country’s central hub for research, advanced computing, and innovation.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the center aims to transform the fragmented, project-based AI efforts into a national and coordinated approach.

Mr. Solidum told BusinessWorld that the unified effort is seen to boost MSMEs’ AI adoption as NAICRI allows consolidated efforts between government agencies and various sectors.

“Yes, (I can see their faster adoption), as there will be many partners to upskill employees within existing industries and offer opportunities for MSMEs,” Mr. Solidum said on the sidelines of the NAICRI launch event.

The secretary said the agency has been supporting AI adoption in industries such as biotechnology, the circular economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

As part of NAICRI’s key pillars, AI tools and training will be offered to communities and MSMEs outside urban centers through the DOST’s regional hubs.

“NAICRI will help provinces and MSMEs adopt AI tools for forecasting, quality control, logistics, and digital services, among others,” Mr. Solidum said in his speech.

DOST aims to train a total of 10,000 MSMEs on various advanced technologies, including AI, over the next three years, the secretary said.

In the next 90 days following NAICRI’s inception, the agency will hold consultations with various regions to identify the most suitable AI solutions for each locality, Franz A. De Leon, director of DOST–Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST–ASTII), said.

One of the AI projects featured during the launch was the Democratized Intelligent Model Exchange Repository (DIMER) — a shared repository of ready-to-use AI models designed to help government agencies, researchers, and small businesses deploy AI solutions without needing advanced technical infrastructure.

Despite the growing availability of AI tools and Filipinos’ widespread internet use, AI adoption among local firms remains low. According to a Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) report released last September, only 14.9% of local firms have adopted AI, with adoption concentrated mainly among larger companies. — Edg Adrian A. Eva