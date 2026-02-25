THE Philippines and France are eyeing stronger relations as Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto met with French Ambassador Marie Fontanel to discuss recent milestones in defense and security.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Recto’s office said he met with Ms. Fontanel, who noted the “steady progress of cooperation” between the two nations.

She also commended Mr. Recto for brokering the 2024 government-to-government finance and development agreement during the Tuesday meeting.

The agreement will finance priority projects across agriculture and agro-industry, mining, water and sanitation, infrastructure, transport, and renewable energy, to cut poverty and promote sustainable growth in Filipino communities.

Mr. Recto reiterated Manila’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Paris. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana