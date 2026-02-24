THE Philippine Senate is moving to bar relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from holding public office, as lawmakers race to pass an anti-political dynasty measure before the end of March.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, who heads the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms, said the chamber’s version of the bill seeks to prohibit spouses and relatives within the second civil degree from running for or occupying elective posts.

“This will be implemented starting in the next election,” she told reporters in mixed English and Filipino. “When that is done, it will shake things up at the local level.”

She added that the next Congress could amend or strengthen the measure further.

Asked whether the proposal could be approved before the end of March, she said the timeline remains feasible. “It’s still doable because it’s still February. We have the whole of March so that when the House version is completed, in the next month, we can conduct a bicameral conference,” she said.

Committee Report No. 33 consolidates eight bills seeking to prohibit political dynasties. The measure defines a political dynasty as the concentration of power by spouses or relatives up to the second degree across elective positions or party-list posts.

Under Senate Bill No. 1901, relatives or spouses would be barred from holding simultaneous or overlapping terms in national and local offices, as well as from occupying positions across party-list groups and elective posts. It also prohibits immediate succession, preventing a spouse or relative from taking over a position right after an incumbent family member’s term.

“There are penalties and mechanisms being provided to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to enforce this prohibition,” Ms. Hontiveros said.

The bill authorizes the Comelec to cancel the certificate of candidacy of people found to be part of a political dynasty or those who willfully conceal such relationships. All aspirants must submit sworn declarations stating they do not fall within the prohibited degree of relation.

Concealment of information, falsification of documents, malicious filings, coercion or engineered resignations to enable relatives to run would be treated as election offenses under the Omnibus Election Code. In cases where multiple relatives file for the same position and none withdraw voluntarily, Comelec may resort to drawing lots.

Ms. Hontiveros said the proposal reflects the outcome of Senate hearings and consultations held in various regions, incorporating input from experts and citizens.

The House of Representatives is tackling its own version of the anti-dynasty bill.

Meanwhile, 41 business and civil society groups, including the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged lawmakers to adopt a stricter ban covering relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity.

In a joint statement, the groups said House Bill No. 6771 falls short of the Constitution’s mandate to ensure equal access to public service and prohibit political dynasties.

They warned that allowing succession, switching, substitution and rotation among relatives would perpetuate the dominance of few families. The groups also called for a mandatory cooling-off period equivalent to one electoral cycle.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has urged Congress to fast-track the measure as part of a broader governance reform push following public backlash over alleged misuse of public funds.

Efforts to outlaw political dynasties have repeatedly stalled in a Legislature dominated by political families. Eight in 10 lawmakers belong to political dynasties, according to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism. — Adrian H. Halili