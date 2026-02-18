TOP LAWMAKERS of the House of Representatives on Wednesday declared full support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s push to address basic needs, pledging passage of legislation that will improve housing, water and electricity for Filipinos.

The House leadership said it stands ready to institutionalize the Marcos administration’s “on-the-ground initiatives” to address basic needs and will push bills aimed at helping the Philippines industrialize and drive growth.

“Housing, water security and affordable electricity are nation-building priorities,” Deputy Speakers Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong, Jefferson F. Khonghun and Francisco Paolo P. Ortega V said in a joint statement.

“The House will make sure our legislative output strengthens these programs and protects their long-term impact,” they added.

The push to improve basic services comes in the second-half of Mr. Marcos’ term.

The lawmakers are also pushing for the passage of House Bill No. 2700, the proposed Free Electricity for Low-Consumption Households Act.

“The approach ties together the administration’s programs on housing, irrigation and power: deliver services on the ground, then sustain and broaden them through legislation, with clear accountability for every peso spent,” they said.

It would institutionalize a direct government subsidy to cover the electricity bills of qualified households. The bill also exempts the subsidized portion from the 12% value-added tax.

The proposed measure also seeks to dismantle the existing cross-subsidy system and replace it with a direct government subsidy aimed at making power more affordable and more equitable nationwide. — Adrian H. Halili